Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part feature on Valley Head agriscience teacher and river guide Cameron Mitchell and his insight on navigating the waterways of DeKalb County and beyond.
FORT PAYNE — Cameron Mitchell was driving a tractor, planting soybeans on his uncle’s farm when he decided on his career path.
He watched as birds flew across the field, feeling the hot wind blowing in his face when he made the connection between his agricultural interests and his desire to become an educator.
Mitchell, an agriscience teacher at Valley Head High School, said driving a tractor was everything to him. The 32-year-old Rainsville native was eager to go into the cattle business with his uncle, Max Mitchell.
“If it wasn’t for my uncle, I would not be where I am today,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell’s passion for the outdoors extends beyond the agriscience realm. In his spare time, he finds adventure on the water, either kayaking or rafting.
“Northeast Alabama has a lot of good rivers. You have good rivers all the way down to Auburn,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell has years of experience as a river guide for Southeastern Expeditions in Clayton, Ga., and Ocoee Adventure Center in Cooperhill, Tenn.
Throughout his many trips across northeast Alabama, Mitchell said for paddlers proficient and comfortable with their kayaks, the various stages of Little River Canyon is a perfect place to prepare for nearly anything they’d face on other rivers across the country.
Mitchell said Little River Canyon is definitely not for beginners, however, there are sections of it and other northeast Alabama rivers that are great places to learn and become skillful with a kayak.
“If you’re wanting to get into kayaking, upper South Sauty Creek is where I learned how to kayak,” Mitchell said.
He said the route from Powell to the falls at Matheny’s Bridge near Macedonia has just enough current to allow beginners to become familiar with their kayaks.
Kirby Creek, just across the county line in Jackson County, is another excellent river to learn on, along with the east fork of Little River, Mitchell said.
“Once you’re comfortable with those, I’d recommend the chairlift section of Little River Canyon,” he said. “You have one Class 4 rapid that makes for an easy portage.
“After paddling the chairlift section a few times, then you could paddle the west fork of Little River, which goes through DeSoto State Park, and that’s a fantastic run.”
Mitchell said he’d recommend running down the Ocoee River in Tennessee after taking on the west fork of Little River. Once becoming proficient with kayak rolling, Mitchell said the lower section of South Sauty Creek would be a great area to check out.
“A lot of runs can kill you in Alabama, but some of the most dangerous rapids are the easiest ones,” Mitchell said.
Read more about Mitchell in Saturday’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.