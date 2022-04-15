Fort Payne girls finish third at sectional tourney

The Fort Payne girls tennis team closed its season with a third-place finish in the Class 6A, Section 8 Tournament on Wednesday.
The 2022 AHSAA Tennis Championships begin next week, with the Fort Payne boys scheduled to begin play Thursday at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile (851 Gaillard Drive, Mobile, AL 36608). The boys finished runners-up to Arab in sectional play Monday.
In girls’ sectional play Wednesday, Arab finished first and Scottsboro was second.
In the No. 1 doubles championship round, Anna Kate Akins and Jessica Simpson fell 6-0, 6-0, and Monique Orozco and Emilee Benefield lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 championship round. Maliah Edwards and Cadence Burkhead were defeated 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal round at No. 3.
At No. 1 singles, Akins lost 6-5 in the first set and 7-5 in the second set after a tiebreaker in the semifinal. Simpson was defeated 6-2, 6-0 in the No. 2 semifinal, and Orozco lost 6-1, 6-3 in a semifinal-round play-in match at No. 3. Benefield fell 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 4 semifinal, Edwards lost 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 5 semifinal and Burkhead fell 6-1, 6-4 in the No. 6 semifinal.
