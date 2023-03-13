Two weeks into the outdoor track and field season, two wins for the Fort Payne girls.
Scoring 84 points, the Fort Payne girls followed up their season-opening win in the Rome Invitational by winning the James Clemens Invitational in Madison last Saturday.
The Fort Payne boys earned a fifth-place finish behind 53 points at the event.
Girls
Team scores
Fort Payne, first, 84 points
James Clemens, second, 80
Scottsboro, third, 70
Huntsville, fourth, 67.50
Lawrence County, fifth, 62
4x800-meter relay
Fort Payne A (Anahi Barboza, Abigail Vega, Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes), first, 10:17.90
Fort Payne B (Sara Boatwright, Michelle Belman, Ava Kate Jett, Arianna Ignacio), sixth, 11:26.04
Fort Payne C (Kailey Cameron, Libby Talent, Josselyn Vega, Brittney Gonzalez), ninth, 12:08.79
4x100-meter relay
Fort Payne A (Jordan Strogov, Aubrey Evans, Sophia Trammell, Kinsley Worthey), seventh, 53.68
4x400-meter relay
Fort Payne A (Jordan Strogov, Sophia Trammell, Kinsley Worthey, Anahi Barboza), second, 4:27.29
Fort Payne B (Sara Boatwright, Margo Trammell, Kayleigh Saltzman, Ava Kate Jett), ninth, 4:52.97
Fort Payne C (Avry Johnson, Mary Ellis Trammell, Arianna Ignacio, Jade Griggs), 12th, 5:07.40
1600-meter run
Abigail Vega, eighth, 5:46.22
Kyndal Hughes, ninth, 5:46.36
Kailey Cameron, 23rd, 6:20.77 (PR)
Josselyn Vega, 36th, 6:48.10
Michelle Belman, 41st, 6:56.04
Brittney Gonzalez, 47th, 7:11.69 (PR)
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, second, 16.65 (PR)
Sophia Trammell, seventh, 19.18 (PR)
400-meter dash
Madison Wright, ninth, 1:04.63
Kinsley Worthey, 20th, 1:07.38
Jada Griggs, 25th, 1:09.02 (PR)
Mary Ellis Trammell, 48th, 1:13.53 (PR)
Libby Talent, 49th, 1:13.61 (PR)
Margo Trammell, 58th, 1:14.88 (PR)
Alexus Nixon, 64th, 1:16.71
Aerionna Edwards, 78th, 1:20.85 (PR)
Yvette Tambunan, 80th, 1:21.50 (PR)
Suleyly Lopez, 83rd, 1:22.73 (PR)
100-meter dash
Austin Walker, 40th, 14.68 (PR)
Avry Johnson, 42nd, 14.69 (PR)
Alli Wells, 49th, 14.81 (PR)
Libby Redden, 63rd, 15.23 (PR)
Amaiya O’Neal, 72nd, 15.45 (PR)
Aerionna Edwards, 76th, 15.78 (PR)
Yvette Tambunan, 80th, 16.17 (PR)
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, first, 2:21.39 (PR)
Abigail Vega, ninth, 2:30.72
Madison Wright, 12th, 2:32.44
Kyndal Hughes, 18th, 2:38.92 (PR)
Arianna Ignacio, 24th, 2:46.32
Ava Kate Jett, 30th, 2:48.83 (PR)
Sara Boatwright, 31st, 2:48.95
Josselyn Vega, 39th, 2:51.95 (PR)
Kailey Cameron, 41st, 2:53.12
Michelle Belman, 50th, 2:54.88
Libby Talent, 69th, 3:06.55 (PR)
Brittney Gonzalez, 75th, 3:09.54 (PR)
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, second, 48.90
Sophia Trammell, 15th, 56.48 (PR)
Kinsley Worthey, 16th, 56.72 (PR)
Margo Trammell, 21st, 58.45 (PR)
200-meter dash
Jada Griggs, 16th, 29.44 (PR)
Kayleigh Saltzman, 26th, 30.18 (PR)
Avry Johnson, 36th, 30.65 (PR)
Alexus Nixon, 50th, 31.95
Mary Ellis Trammell, 57th, 32.15 (PR)
Aerionna Edwards, 72nd, 33.93
Yvette Tambunan, 73rd, 34.50 (PR)
Shot put
Mckenna Jackson, sixth, 31-0
Seagan Hill, 26th, 23-8.50
Alexis Shrader, 40th, 20-0
Heavaunly Prater, 44th, 18-10 (PR)
Kyvei Prater, 46th, 18-9 (PR)
Discus throw
Cooper Garrett, seventh, 84-10.50 (PR)
Seagan Hill, 18th, 71-8.75 (PR)
Lillie Freeman, 25th, 65-2.50 (PR)
Alexis Shrader, 28th, 62-6.50
Heavaunly Prater, 33rd, 60-1.50 (PR)
Mckenna Jackson, 34th, 60-0
Kyvei Prater, 38th, 56-7 (PR)
Long jump
Libby Redden, 26th, 12-6.25
Amaiya O’Neal, 30th, 12-3.25
Austin Walker, 33rd, 11-9.25
Triple jump
Cooper Garrett, third, 33-0
Aubrey Evans, sixth, 32-9
Lydie Varnadore, ninth, 31-6
Austin Walker, 10th, 31-2.25 (PR)
Libby Redden, 21st, 28-1 (PR)
Amaiya O’Neal, 23rd, 27-6 (PR)
Alli Wells, 30th, 26-5.75 (PR)
High jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 5-2
Lydie Varnadore, fourth, 4-10
Cooper Garrett, 12th, 4-8 (PR)
Javelin throw
Cooper Garrett, third, 113-10
Seagan Hill, 21st, 77-2 (PR)
Alexis Shrader, 26th, 69-7
Mckenna Jackson, 30th, 67-5 (PR)
Lillie Freeman, 45th, 45-4 (PR)
Kyvei Prater, 54th, 32-9 (PR)
Heavaunly Prater, 56th, 28-3 (PR)
Boys
Team scores
James Clemens, first, 96.50
Sparkman, second, 88
Huntsville, third, 86
Scottsboro, fourth, 65
Fort Payne, fifth, 53
4x800-meter relay
Fort Payne A (Ian Norman, Pablo Rodriguez, Samuel Moses, Tyler Anthony), third, 8:36.70
Fort Payne B (Lane Pilotte, Daniel De Leon, Ismael Jiminez, Logan Bryant), seventh, 9:20.49
4x100-meter relay
Fort Payne A (Skyler Cody, Connor Kinsley, Ryder Griggs, Simeon Bickerstaff), fifth, 45.60
4x400-meter relay
Fort Payne A (Skyler Cody, Ryder Griggs, Lane Pilotte, Connor Kinsley), second, 3:36.90
Fort Payne B (Simeon Bickerstaff, Malachi Jelks, Pablo Rodriguez, Tyler Anthony), 12th, 3:58.54
1600-meter run
Ismael Jiminez, 30th, 5:07.74 (PR)
Orlando Valdez, 74th, 5:54.03
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, first, 15.20
400-meter dash
Tyler Anthony, 19th, 56.06
Pablo Rodriguez, 22nd, 56.17 (PR)
Lane Whited, 60th, 1:00.39 (PR)
Kingston Orr, 73rd, 1:01.45 (PR)
Zachary Strogov, 82nd, 1:02.25 (PR)
Logan Bryant, 89th, 1:03.08 (PR)
Benjamin Rush, 94th, 1:03.56
100-meter dash
Benjamin Rush, 51st, 12:34 (PR)
Simeon Bickerstaff, 52nd, 12.35 (PR)
Lane Whited, 61st, 12.51 (PR)
Malachi Jelks, 66th, 12.58 (PR)
Kingston Orr, 88th, 13.11 (PR)
Zachary Strogov, 94th, 13.41 (PR)
800-meter run
Lane Pilotte, seventh, 2:06.16 (PR)
Samuel Moses, 12th, 2:08.04 (PR)
Pablo Rodriguez, 20th, 2:10.46
Ismael Jiminez, 33rd, 2:18.21
Tyler Anthony, 34th, 2:18.51
Samuel De Leon, 40th, 2:22.46 (PR)
Orlando Valdez, 75th, 2:34.13 (PR)
300-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, second, 41.86 (PR)
Ryder Griggs, third, 42.72 (PR)
200-meter dash
Lane Whited, 49th, 25.58 (PR)
Benjamin Rush, 52nd, 25.66 (PR)
Kingston Orr, 92nd, 27.02 (PR)
Zachary Strogov, 103rd, 27.47 (PR)
3200-meter run
Samuel Moses, 16th, 10:35.82 (PR)
Conner Hughes, 19th, 10:50.04 (PR)
Daniel De Leon, 25th, 11:29.18 (PR)
Shot put
Caden Kilgore, 15th, 38-10.50
Carter Tinker, 21st, 37-2.50 (PR)
Hayden Presley, 24th, 35-9.50
Discus throw
Caden Kilgore, seventh, 111-9
Carter Tinker, 44th, 70-11
Hayden Presley, 60th, 60-9.50
Long jump
Connor Kinsley, 28th, 17-9.25 (PR)
Simeon Bickerstaff, 72nd, 15-1
Malachi Jelks, 79th, 14-1
Triple jump
Connor Kinsley, eighth, 38-8 (PR)
Malachi Jelks, 25th, 32-2.50 (PR)
Javelin throw
Carter Tinker, third, 146-10
Caden Kilgore, 14th, 120-9 (PR)
Hayden Presley, 36th, 90-2 (PR)
