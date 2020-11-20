Kaleigh Carson and Makinley Traylor combined to score 57 points and the Ider girls rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Sylvania Rams 78-73 in Sylvania on Tuesday night.
Carson hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 32 points and Traylor sank 15 of 16 free throw attempts and scored 25 points as the Hornets (2-0) outscored Sylvania (0-1) 24-13 in the fourth quarter to cover a nine-point deficit from the start of the quarter.
Carson made three 3-pointers and Traylor shot a perfect 8 for 8 from the foul line during the final period.
The Hornets started fast by taking a 28-10 lead by the end of the opening period.
Sylvania produced a 29-point second quarter to make up for the deficit. Kenadie Lee scored nine of her 21 points during the frame, including a pair of 3-point shots. She ended the game by making 6 of 7 attempts from the free throw line.
Harlee Turner finished with 15 points, Anna Farmer scored 10 points and Kylie Moore nine for the Rams.
Ider’s Alayna Chapman contributed a pair of 3-pointers during the fourth-quarter rally and finished with nine points.
Plainview 61, Section 24:
Halle Brown led all Plainview scorers with 15 points, while Kami Sanders, Lauren Jimmerson and Elaine Puckett each had nine points in a 61-24 rout of the Section Lions in Section on Tuesday night.
Brown drilled a 3-pointer and scored a basket while drawing a foul, and Puckett added two free throws and two shots from the field as the Bears (2-2) outscored Section (0-3) 21-5 in the second quarter.
Brown added eight steals and Puckett hauled in nine rebounds for Plainview.
Savannah White led the Lions with eight points and Madison Armstrong scored six.
Pisgah 65, Fyffe 40:
Madison Myers paced Fyffe with 14 points and seven steals and Livia Cowart chipped in 11 points in a 65-40 loss against the three-time defending state champion Pisgah Eagles in Pisgah on Tuesday night.
Heather Powell made her head-coaching debut for Fyffe (0-1) in the loss.
Kirby Coots led the Red Devils’ rebounding effort with eight, Emma Twilley had six rebounds and Ashton Childress five.
Molly Heard paced the Eagles with a game-high 31 points and eight rebounds.
Pisgah led 31-18 at halftime and 53-32 after three quarters.
Skyline 64, Collinsville 52:
Emma Terrell had 18 points and Hadley Hamilton finished with 16 points as the defending state champion Collinsville Panthers opened the season with a 64-52 loss at Skyline on Tuesday night.
The Vikings (3-0) took a 37-31 halftime lead behind an 18-point scoring effort by Gracie Stuckey, who finished with a game-high 31. Gracie Rowell, a Geraldine transfer, scored seven first-half points and finished with 14.
Terrell scored 12 points in the opening period, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Hamilton had seven points in the third as the Panthers were held to 21 second-half points.
