Fort Payne, Briarwood Christian agree to play season opener

FORT PAYNE — Fort Payne found a new opponent to play in its season opener next Friday.
After Athens was forced to cancel the season-opening contest Monday due to COVID-19 concerns among the team, Briarwood Christian agreed to serve as a replacement opponent for the Wildcats on Tuesday.
The Wildcats will host Briarwood, from Birmingham, next Friday in a season opener for both teams. The contest became official Tuesday evening.
“Briarwood has always been one of the best-coached teams in the state,” Fort Payne coach Chris Elmore said. “Their players are always fundamentally sound, play very physical and play hard until the end of the game.
“Coach Fred Yancey, who is a coaching legend in this state, was the coach there for 20-plus years and did a phenomenal job. His defensive coordinator and a former Briarwood player, Matthew Forrester, took over last year when coach Yancey retired. Coach Forrester has always been one of the best defensive coaches in this state. His defenses always play well and you have to execute consistently all night to score points on them.”
The AHSAA’s realignment advanced Briarwood from Class 5A to 6A this offseason. The Lions will play in 6A’s Region 5 this season.
The Lions finished 12-2 last season with a region championship in 5A’s Region 4. They lost to Pleasant Grove in the semifinal round of the state playoffs.
Elmore said Briarwood contacted him Tuesday morning about 15 minutes after Madison Academy had called the Lions to cancel its season opener. The Madison Academy-Briarwood game was cancelled due to a multitude of issues, including COVID-19 concerns, Madison Academy officials have since confirmed.
Elmore coached in the Chelsea-Briarwood rivalry prior to becoming the head coach at Fort Payne. During his time coaching at Chelsea, Elmore’s teams went 3-1 against the Lions.
“The Chelsea-Briarwood rivalry was very intense,” Elmore said. “All of the kids knew each other and sometimes lived right next to each other, since we had overlapping school zones. The games were always intense and usually came down to the final minutes of the game.
“Chelsea hated losing to Briarwood and Briarwood hated losing to Chelsea. But, both coaching staffs and teams respected each other and knew that each team made the other one better.”
Fort Payne is 0-3 all-time against Briarwood, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. The Lions defeated Fort Payne 30-26 in the last meeting, a first-round state playoff game Nov. 6, 2015.
