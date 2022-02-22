Two Wildcats place in state consolation finals

A pair of Fort Payne wrestlers capped their 2021-22 wrestling seasons with respective finishes in the consolation finals, as the Wildcats placed ninth overall in Class 5A/6A at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Von Braun Center in Huntsville this weekend.
Fort Payne’s Hayden Davis (33-6), a sophomore, defeated Hayden’s Bentley Briscoe (36-7) by fall in the 138-pound third-place match of the consolation finals. Fort Payne’s Cole Blalock, a 132-pound senior with a 28-7 record, lost by technical fall to Homewood’s Sam Sutton (55-6) in a third-place match of the consolation finals.
Additional Fort Payne finishes included: Dawson Williams (33-5) lost by a 10-0 major decision in the 160-pound division to Jasper’s Preston Reed (60-11) in the third round of the consolation bracket; Carter Blalock (32-9) lost by fall in the 106-pound division to McAdory’s Wesley Miller (63-14) in a fifth-place match of the consolation bracket; Tucker Burkhead (20-12) lost by a 17-0 technical fall in the 120-pound division to Homewood’s Graham Miner (55-10) in the second round of the consolation bracket; Jax Cyrus (24-13) lost by a 15-3 major decision in the 126-pound division to Mortimer Jordan’s John Leon (34-20) in the first round of the consolation bracket; Parker Wilson (23-16) lost by fall in a 152-pound division match to Mountain Brook’s Woody Fipps (57-10) in the second round of the consolation bracket; Landon Sulffridge (10-15) lost by forfeit in a 195-division match to Mortimer Jordan’s Jimmie Reed (51-15) in the first round of the consolation bracket.
In Class 5A/6A, Mortimer Jordan won its first state wrestling championship with 112.5 points. Arab was runner-up with 119 and McAdory finished third with 112.
The Blue Devils, coached by Josh Pate, two individual state champs – sophomore Caleb Wright (49-6) at 106 pounds and Brodie Christmas (49-4) at 113 pounds.
Also in Class 5A/6A, two wrestlers closed out their careers by winning their fifth state championships, joining an elite group of just 10 other wrestlers in AHSAA history. Cory Land of Moody closed out his prep career with a pin over Homewood’s Joe Galvan in a match that lasted only 44 seconds. The state title was his fifth overall. He finished the season 56-0 and ended his career winning 207 consecutive matches – second longest win streak in AHSAA wrestling history.
Jaden New, an Alexandria senior (57-0), won a much anticipated 152-pound finals bout over Cole Sykes of Shelby County with a 12-5 decision to also claim his fifth state title in a row. He last lost a match in his eighth-grade year and went on to win his next 171 bouts counting Saturday’s state championship. He closed his prep career with a 285-10 record.
Also in the 5A/6A competition, Pelham senior Bryce Wanagat (38-6) scored two points just before the buzzer in the third period to beat Opelika freshman Brady Campbell (41-3) to win the 145-pound state crown.
Class 5A/6A team scoring (top 10)
Mortimer Jordan 125.5; Arab 119; McAdory 112.5; Gardendale 88; Homewood 87; Jasper 85; Moody 83; Scottsboro 59.5; Fort Payne 58; Mountain Brook 56.5.
Class 5A/6A championship matches
106 Pounds: Caleb Wright, Mortimer Jordan (49-6), So. def. Preston Jones, Alexandria (50-2), So. – Dec. 4-3
113 Pounds: Brodie Christmas, Mortimer Jordan (49-4), So. dec. John Duncan, Pike Road (41-4), So. – Fall: 6:00.
120 Pounds: Will Anderson of Athens (32-1), Fr.(30-6), So. dec. John Stewart, Scottsboro (36-54), 8th – Dec. 6-2
126 Pounds: Hudson Waldrop, McAdory (88-4), Jr. def. Clinton Stewart, Scottsboro (41-2), Sr. – Dec. TB-1 5-2
132 Pounds: Daishon Powe, Gardendale (50-0), So. def. Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle (30-7), So. – Dec. 10-6
138 Pounds: Cory Land, Moody (56-0), Sr. pinned Joe Galvan, Homewood (37-15), Sr. – Fall 0:45
145 Pounds: Bryce Wanagat, Pelham (38-6), Sr. def. Brady Campbell, Opelika (41-3), Fr. – Dec. 5-4
152 Pounds: Jaden New, Alexandria (57-0), Sr. def. Cole Sykes, Shelby County (71-2), So. – Dec. 12-5
160 Pounds: Melton Powe, Gardendale (40-1), Sr. def. Oliver Howard, Decatur (30-3), So. -DEC 5-2
170 Pounds: Aiden Knight, McAdory (80-3), Jr. def. John McDonald, Moody (47-9), Sr. – DEC 9-3
182 Pounds: Caleb Roe, Arab (54-3), Sr. def. Kennedy Wyatt, Gardendale (52-3), Sr. – DEC 7-6
195 Pounds: Cole Carter of Jasper (66-2), So. def. Jack Pritchard, Opelika (42-5), Sr. – DEC 8-2
220 Pounds: William Caneer, Buckhorn (39-0), Jr. pinned Lake Gurley, Mortimer Jordan (51-8), Sr. – FALL 0:24
285 Pounds: Jayden Joseph, Northridge (42-2), Sr. def. Jerrod Harden, Southside-Gadsden (40-6), Jr. – DEC SV-1 3-1
5A/6A Most Valuable Wrestler: Melton Powe, Gardendale
5A/6A Best Match: (126-pound final) Hudson Waldrep, McAdory vs. Clinton Stewart, Scottsboro
5A/6A Most Pins: William Caneer, Buckhorn (4 pins, 5:15)
