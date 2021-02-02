Maddie Jackson had an individual first-place finish in the 800-meter run and Jordan Strogav placed second in the pole vault to highlight Fort Payne’s performances in the Last Chance Invitational in Birmingham this weekend.
Strogav had a fourth-place finish in the high jump, Lennon Ibsen added a fourth-place finish in the triple jump and a fifth-place finish in the pole vault. Arianna Johnson was sixth in the triple jump and Cooper Garrett was seventh in the shot put and ninth in the triple jump. Reese McCurdy was sixth in the 800-meter run.
Maggie Groat had a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter dash in a return to competition after. She tore her ACL, PCL and a meniscus while running a 60-meter hurdle event during the MLK Invitational on Jan. 20, 2020.
Groat was a part of the gold-medal-winning girls 4x800-meter relay team at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2017. She and Madi Wallace were the two top-ranked female hurdlers in Class 6A last season.
The state indoor meet begins in Birmingham on Friday.
