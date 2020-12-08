Kinsley Henderson scored 19 points, Briseyda Gonzalez added 12 points and the Crossville girls kept Valley Head scoreless in overtime for a 63-57 win in Crossville on Monday night.
The Tigers (1-3) led 46-37 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Crossville (4-3) produced 18 points in the final period of regulation, led by a seven-point effort from Henderson. Gonzalez added a 3-pointer, Laura Lopez sank two free throws and Guadalupe Garcia, Hailey Haston and Haleigh Crump each contributed baskets during the stretch to force overtime.
In the extra session, Henderson scored two shots from inside the perimeter and Lopez added another basket, while the Lions’ defense prevented Valley Head from scoring from the field.
The Tigers only drew one foul in overtime. Sophia Blair’s two free throw attempts were their only scoring opportunities from the foul line.
Jenna McKenzie finished with a game-high 21 points for Valley Head, Emma Harrison scored 13 points and Lydia Crane chipped in nine points.
It was Crossville’s fourth win in a row.
Gonzalez sank seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points, Henderson added 12 points and Riley Jones had 10 as Crossville defeated Valley Head 57-41 at Valley Head on Friday.
Crane scored 12 points, Ansley Blalock scored 11 points and Harrison chipped in nine points for the Tigers.
The Lions led 27-19 at halftime behind 11 points from Henderson and a pair of 3-pointers from Gonzalez.
Gonzalez made four shots from beyond the arc in the third quarter and Jones added five points and Crossville took a 46-29 advantage heading into the final period.
Plainview 81, Ider 55:
The Plainview girls outscored the Ider Hornets 24-4 in the second quarter en route to an 81-55 win Saturday.
Hallie Brown led four Bears in double-digit scoring with 13 points and eight rebounds, Katie Brooks made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and 13 assists off the bench and Jocelyn Hatfield and Kami Sanders added 11 points apiece.
The Bears (8-3) grasped a 17-15 lead heading into the second period before unleashing their biggest single-quarter scoring effort of the game while limiting Ider (4-3) to four points to make a commanding 41-19 halftime advantage.
Saydi Jackson finished with nine points and seven rebounds for Plainview, Elaine Puckett had six rebounds and Ali Price chipped in seven assists.
Makinley Traylor led the Hornets with 16 points and Dallas Brown had eight points.
Lauren Jimmerson made four 3-point baskets and scored 22 points, Brown added three 3s with 18 points and six rebounds and Plainview routed the Asbury Rams 61-25 on Friday.
Price added six assists off the bench for the Bears, who poured in 26 points in the second quarter while holding Asbury to 10 points in the period.
After playing to a low-scoring 9-3 lead heading into the second quarter, the Bears constructed a dominant 35-13 lead at intermission.
Geraldine 51, Glencoe 48:
Carlie Johnson had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals as three Geraldine girls scored in double figures in a 51-48 victory against Glencoe on Friday.
Joanna Hammett scored 11 points and Chloe Murdock added 10 points as Geraldine earned its third straight win. JJ Dismuke had six points and six rebounds and Shelby Trester added six rebounds in the Class 3A, Area 12 victory.
The Bulldogs led 29-22 at halftime and 39-33 entering the final period.
