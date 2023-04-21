Jon Beck Wade tripled behind Geraldine’s only two hits in a 15-0 loss to Westbrook Christian in Game 2, suffering elimination in the first round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs Thursday.

Austyn Banks delivered four innings in the Game 2 loss, surrendering 10 hits for 12 runs while striking out two, as the Bulldogs closed the 2023 season with an 8-18 overall record in a best-of-three postseason series.

