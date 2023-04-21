Jon Beck Wade tripled behind Geraldine’s only two hits in a 15-0 loss to Westbrook Christian in Game 2, suffering elimination in the first round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs Thursday.
Austyn Banks delivered four innings in the Game 2 loss, surrendering 10 hits for 12 runs while striking out two, as the Bulldogs closed the 2023 season with an 8-18 overall record in a best-of-three postseason series.
Caleb McCarty hit a triple on three hits with two RBIs, while striking out four and giving up two hits in a complete game on the mound for the Warriors. Cameron Carden hit a double and a triple on four hits with five RBIs, and Mason Coley doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored.
In Game 1, Geraldine’s Easton Davis had two hits with an RBI and Kobe Hill scored a run on two hits in an 11-1 loss. Davis allowed four runs on three hits across 3 1/3 innings.
Hugh Windle struck out eight and gave up eight hits in a complete-game win for Westbrook. Brady Carden finished with two doubles and Jacob Maples and Windle recorded a double apiece.
Aiden Logan accounted for Valley Head’s solo hit in a Game 2 loss to Lynn, finishing on the losing end of a first-round sweep in the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs Thursday.
Valley Head’s Noah Hulgan surrendered 13 runs on seven hits while sitting five batters across 3 1 /3 innings of the five-inning, run-rule shortened second game of the doubleheader.
The Tigers’ season ended with a 5-15 record following the best-of-three Round 1 series.
Lynn’s Cale Tittle hit a pair of home runs, tallying seven RBIs and scoring five runs. Jase Dodd struck out 10 and allowed one hit in a complete game.
In Game 1, Valley Head was held without a hit in a 17-0 loss. Keller Sweeney struck out four while allowing 17 hits and runs in three innings of the five-inning contest.
Tittle homered with a double for the Bears. Logan Madison, Janson Barton, Jackson Baker and Adam Talley contributed a double apiece.
