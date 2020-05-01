The All-DeKalb County Super 11 boys soccer team was released this week.
The list was comprised of the top boys players in the county, as selected by county coaches.
Fort Payne was represented by senior forward Norman Romero, senior defender Miguel Reyes and senior forward Kenneth Toledo.
Sophomore midfielder Kevin Rios, junior forward Anthony Lucas and senior defender Uriel Barajas represented Crossville.
Senior forward Jason Perez, sophomore midfielder Roberto Diaz and freshman midfielder Brandon Ayala represented Collinsville.
Junior midfielder Jaxon Andrade and senior forward Emmanuel Patterson were selected from Sylvania.
