Brylan Gray scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and Meredith Jackson hit three 3-pointers for nine points, as Fort Payne beat Cherokee County 54-42 at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.

Cherokee County’s Mary Hayes Johnson paced the Warriors with 14 points and Audrey Haygood added nine points.

