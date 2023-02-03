Brylan Gray scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and Meredith Jackson hit three 3-pointers for nine points, as Fort Payne beat Cherokee County 54-42 at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday night.
Cherokee County’s Mary Hayes Johnson paced the Warriors with 14 points and Audrey Haygood added nine points.
A 5-0 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter fueled the Wildcats (11-15) to a 45-30 lead with 5 minutes left in regulation. Lydia Crane sank a jump shot and Gray added two layups — one off a steal — and a jumper to give Fort Payne a 13-point cushion with 5:15 to play in the game. Libby Redden scored a putback to cap the scoring spurt.
The Wildcats closed the game by shooting 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Fort Payne held a 14-9 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Gray assisted Jackson with a pair of corner 3s, Anna Kate Akins added a layup and Redden made a jumper to cap the period.
Gaidurgis swished a jump shot with 4:05 to play in the half to move the Warriors into the lead for the first time at 16-15, but Fort Payne ended the frame with a 6-1 run. Akins assisted Avery Chadwick with a layup, before Gray scored another layup and Crane assisted Jackson with a corner 3 across the final minutes of the half.
On Wednesday at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, Gray finished with a game-high 23 points and Chadwick added 15 points in the Wildcats’ 59-32 victory against Piedmont.
Fort Payne plays Oxford in the AHSAA Class 6A Area 13 Tournament at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be played at Gadsden City High School, with the Fort Payne boys’ game against Gadsden City to follow.
(0) comments
