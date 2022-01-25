In their DeKalb County Tournament final, the Plainview Bears used a second-quarter run to lead by 21 at halftime.
The No. 1-seeded Bears followed it with an even more impressive third-quarter effort, putting the game out of reach from the second-seeded Geraldine Bulldogs en route to a 96-49 blowout win at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Saturday night.
Plainview (21-5) constructed a 33-point third quarter to take a commanding 83-40 advantage by quarter’s end.
“We challenged our guys to come out in the second half with the same focus,” Bears head coach Robi Coker said. “I could see during shootaround that we were locked in. It was going to take four quarters.”
Cole Millican shot 7 of 11 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 32 points with seven rebounds, earning tournament MVP honors in the process for the Bears.
Jonah Williams sank three 3s and scored 15 points, Dylan Haymon added 13 points and Luke Smith chipped in nine points with four assists. Landon White hauled in eight rebounds.
Redick Smith finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs (13-7), Connor Johnson and Jaxon Colvin each scored 10 points, Cody Satterfield had nine points and Lucas Bryant eight points.
Following a 50-29 halftime advantage, Plainview’s Bryce Luther made a 3-pointer before Williams scored another 3 off a steal with 5:20 left in the third, giving the Bears a 61-29 lead during a 4-0 run.
White closed the period with a dunk, allowing Plainview to begin the fourth with an insurmountable 83-40 advantage.
“Our guys showed what kind of team we are, offensively,” Coker said. “We ran the floor well, we shared the ball well, we took great shots, we were very aggressive. I thought our passing efficiency led to great shots. It was fun to watch.”
The Bears led 27-17 at the end of the first quarter after a Williams layup with 30.6 to play. Back-to-back layups by Millican and a Haymon steal score pushed it to 35-21 with 4:01 remaining in the half.
Johnson made a pair of 3s in the first period and Colvin scored all of his 10 points in the opening half for Geraldine.
“I thought Geraldine did a great job versus our pressure early,” Coker said. “They ran the floor well, got us in transition a couple of times and made some 3s in the corner. As the game progressed we did a better job of pressuring the basketball without giving up driving angles. Just did a great job of limiting them to one shot."
Colvin sank consecutive 3-point baskets to snap a Bulldogs 0-5 scoring drought, but Plainview didn’t let up. Smith scored a layup and assisted Williams with a 3, ahead of Millican adding a corner 3, as the Bears closed the half with a 4-1 run.
Haymon, Smith, Williams and Millican each received all-tournament honors for Plainview. Coker said the accolades were nice, but all of his players are focused on bigger accomplishments.
“Our guys are focused in on things that nobody gets to vote on,” the coach said. “Our guys do a great job of worrying about winning and not allowing others’ opinions affect them.”
All-tournament team:
Cole Millican, Plainview (MVP); Jonah Williams, Plainview; Luke Smith, Plainview; Dylan Haymon, Geraldine; Connor Johnson, Geraldine; Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine; Lucas Bryant, Geraldine; Austin Shirley, Ider; Hunter Robinson, Ider; Jesse Massey, Ider; Tyler Stephens, Fyffe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.