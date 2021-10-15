Wildcats roll to homecoming win

Kaden Dubose rushed for three touchdowns, Alex Akins ran for two scores and the Fort Payne Wildcats trounced the Pell City Panthers 58-14 on homecoming night at Wildcat Stadium on Friday.
It was the 1,000th game for the Fort Payne varsity football program. The win brought the program’s all-time record to 572-398-30.
The Wildcats improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in Class 6A, Region 7 after earning their fifth straight victory.
Pell City dropped to 1-7 and 0-5 in region play.
Dubose bulldozed his way for a 3-yard score at the 9:42 mark of the third. McPherson’s kick pushed the Wildcats into a 37-14 advantage.
After a Fort Payne drive stalled at the Pell City 15, McPherson’s 32-yard field goal attempt pushed wide left with 7:07 to play in the third.
A 12-yard scoring run by Dubose — his third rushing touchdown of the night — extended Fort Payne’s lead to 44-14 at the 3:19 mark of the third.
Fort Payne’s second team offense entered the game for the final period. Skyler Cody capped the opening series with a 23-yard scoring run and Dax Varnadore added a scoring run to the left side for the final tally.
After earning a safety to push their lead to 23-14, the Wildcats marched 54 yards for a score, capped by an Akins 12-yard run up the middle with 41 seconds left in the opening half.
A McPherson kick gave Fort Payne a 30-14 halftime advantage.
Pell City hung with the Wildcats for most of the first half.
Dubose scored an 11-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 Fort Payne lead with 7:53 remaining in the first quarter.
The Panthers responded with a tying score: a 10-yard Smith-to-Kentrell Borden connection.
Jake Barnes hit Ricky Adame for a 27-yard score across the middle to start the second period for a 14-7 Fort Payne lead.
A Fort Payne personal foul penalty allowed Pell City to reach the Wildcats’ 13-yard line and Smith later found Caleb Groce for a 9-yard touchdown.
Akins rushed for a 2-yard score midway through the half and a McPherson extra point lifted the Wildcats ahead 21-14.
Kobe King intercepted a Pell City pass and returned it to the 18-yard line, but Fort Payne fumbled at the 1 and the Panthers recovered.
Fort Payne’s defense stood tall, however, and shut down the ensuing drive on Pell City’s 29.
A high snap into the end zone led to Pell City’s punter falling on the ball for a safety with 2:12 left in the half.
Fort Payne wraps up region competition next week with a trip to Oxford. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Lamar Field.
