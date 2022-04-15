Valley Head sweeps area rival Woodville

Noah Hulgan tossed a no-hitter, striking out six and walking one in a 23-1, three-inning romp past Woodville in Game 2, sweeping a Class 1A, Area 15 best-of-three series Tuesday.
Gentry Grisham scattered four hits and drove in two hits for the Tigers, who amassed 13 hits. Mason Vest doubled with two RBIs and plated three runs, Eian Bain scored three runs, Gavin Bain drove in three runs on two hits and Braden Busby plated two runs on two hits with an RBI. Keller Sweeney plated two runs with two RBIs, and Hulgan doubled and scored a run.
Dakota Patterson gave up 13 runs on eight hits while walking two in one inning of the loss on the mound for Woodville.
In Tuesday’s Game 1, Eian Bain registered six RBIs on five hits with four runs scored in Valley Head’s 21-10 blowout win. He finished with three doubles while batting 5 for 6, as the Tigers collected 22 hits.
Grisham doubled on five hits and drove in four runs, Sweeney tripled on three hits and plated two runs with an RBI and Vest tripled on three hits with three RBIs and three runs scored. Busby doubled and plated two runs, while Gavin Bain scored four runs on three hits.
Grisham tossed four innings in the win, striking out seven, walking three and surrendering three runs.
Robert Swafford took the loss for the Panthers, allowing 10 hits and runs in three innings.
Woodville had seven hits.
Cornerstone Christian 4, Pineview Christian 1:
Cornerstone Christian Academy’s Colby Harrison recorded a program-record 15 strikeouts, walked four and surrendered two hits in a complete-game effort in a win against Pineview Christian on Monday.
Brady Biddle doubled and Israel Phillips plated two runs for the Eagles. Will Edmondson drove in a run and Tristan Johnson and Sam Johnson scored a run apiece.
Pineview’s Lincoln Donner hit a solo home run with an RBI and a run scored.
Geraldine 14, Coosa Christian 4:
Colton Lusher scattered three triples and scored three runs with two RBIs, as Geraldine rolled up 10 runs in the opening inning in a rout of Coosa Christian on Tuesday.
Geraldine’s Kurtis Stewart had a triple and a double on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Drew Fowler doubled with an RBI and a run scored and Kobe Hill plated two runs on two hits and drove in a run. Levi Martin drove in three runs on two hits with a run scored, Bo Harper scored two runs with an RBI and Carlos Mann plated two runs.
Stewart surrendered three runs on one hit with three walks and one strikeout in the win on the mound for the Bulldogs (10-11).
Douglas 15, Crossville 3:
Jaydn Heflin and Kolby Lesley each doubled for Crossville in a loss to Douglas in a Class 5A, Area 13 matchup Tuesday.
Dakota Causey, Dylan Clark and Jose Soriano scored one run apiece, as Heflin drove in a run for the Lions.
On the mound, Lesley lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Causey walked six, struck out two and gave up five runs on one hit in 3 1/3 innings.
For Douglas, Andy Cathy retired 13 and walked none while allowing five hits for three runs in a complete game.
Carson Walls tripled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Brock Walls doubled with three runs scored and an RBI.
