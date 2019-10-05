CROSSVILLE - Boaz spotted Crossville an 8-0 lead after a quarter but scored 46 unanswered points in the last three quarters for a 46-15 win over the Lions in Class 5A, Region 6 action at Crossville Memorial Stadium Friday.
The win improved the Pirates to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in region play.
Crossville dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the region.
The game featured five turnovers that were converted into four touchdowns.
The first turnover of the game came on the Pirates first possession of the game. Boaz quarterback Easton Hardin was intercepted by the Lions Kolby Lesley, who returned it 38 yards to the BHS 6.
Lesley scored the games first touchdown two plays later on a 1-yard run. The 2-point pass was good from Hunter Haston to Antonio Quintana to put Crossville in front 8-0 with 4:45 left in the first quarter.
Crossville returned the favor with a turnover of its own that resulted in the first touchdown of the night for Boaz.
Early in the second quarter, Crossville faced a third-and-10 from its 39 when Haston was sacked by Zion Dunn, forcing a fumbled that was picked up and returned 17 yards by Junior Lankford to the Crossville 10.
Kadin Bennefield took it from there, scoring on the next play with 10:46 left in the second quarter. The point after was no good and the lead was 8-6.
The first of two interceptions by Jaquez Kelly in the game put Boaz in business at the Lion 42.
Eight plays later, Eli Jacobs scored on a 2-yard run with 2:13 left in the half. The 2-point attempt failed but Boaz led 12-8.
Crossville notched one first down on the ensuing possession and punted. The punt was downed at the 1 yardline with 22 seconds left in the half.
After an incompletion, Hardin threw to Alex Hutchins, who caught the ball at 35 and after breaking free raced to the endzone for a 99-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the half. The touchdown pass was the longest in school history.
The 2-point pass failed and Boaz led 18-8 at the half.
Boaz took the second half kickoff and increased its lead on the second play of the possession as Jacobs scored on a 71-yard run. Gerardo Baeza added the PAT for a 25-8 lead.
Hardin added another touchdown pass with 4:16 left in the third on a fourth-and-13, Hardin threw a 28-yard scoring pass to Logan Walls.
Fernando Martinez kicked the point after to push the lead to 32-8.
Early in the fourth quarter, Boaz added another touchdown as Loranzo Goss scooped up a Lesley fumble and raced 80 yards for a defensive
touchdown. Martinez’s PAT made it 39-8 with 10:50 left in the game.
Boaz added its last touchdown with 5:55 remaining on a 9-yard run by Ruben Gomez, completing a 7-play, 67-yard drive. Baeza added the PAT for a 46-8 lead.
Crossville added its last score on the first play of the ensuing possession as Noah Williams scored on a 66-yard run. Javier Juan added the PAT.
Hardin completed 7 of 16 passes for 206 yards for Boaz with Hutchins catching four for 156 ayrds. Haston hit on 7 of 18 passes for 65 yards.
Boaz returns home Friday after four straight road games to host Sardis. Crossville is open.
