Midfield stuns Plainview boys in double-OT

JACKSONVILLE — After trading baskets for 39-plus minutes, Midfield’s defensive traps and a late turnover left the two-time defending state champion Plainview boys stunned in the semifinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional.
With the Bears trailing by one point, Cole Millican rebounded a missed Midfield free throw with 4 seconds left and dribbled across half court for a last-second, deep 3-point try, but the shot missed at the buzzer and led to a 65-64 double-overtime loss at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday night.
“I thought the guys did everything we asked them to do. Midfield just figured out a way to make one more play,” Bears coach Robi Coker said.
Millican made a fade-away jump shot with 36 seconds left in the second overtime period to put Plainview (28-5) in front at 64-63. Midfield’s Damariee Jones then drove into the paint and hit a contested jumper over Luke Smith with 15 seconds to play.
Coker called a timeout with 13.6 remaining and the Bears took the clock down to 5.1 seconds, before Tristan Willingham cut to the left and defensive pressure forced the ball free. It rolled across the baseline before Plainview could recover it and gave the Patriots (16-14) possession.
Jordan Harris received the inbounds pass and Millican immediately fouled, setting up a 1-and-1 situation at the foul line. Harris missed his first attempts and Millican rebounded and had to quickly advance the ball for a last-second 3-point attempt.
“For the situation, it was a good look,” Millican said of his last shot.
Millican led the Bears with 27 points and nine rebounds. Willingham scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, with seven rebounds. Grant Sanders added nine points and six rebounds.
Midfield forced Plainview into 17 turnovers and scored 16 points from those turnovers. The Bears won the rebounding battle (34-24) and the second-chance point total (16-4).
The Patriots’ defensive traps forced Plainview into late turnovers and helped extend the game into extra time.
“No doubt it was the difference in the game,” Coker said. “You can’t simulate it in practice. ...You have to be aggressive against it and (the Patriots) do a great job of pressuring, getting their hands up and being active in that trap. You have to meet the pass. I thought it gave us problems.”
The Bears led 54-52 with 39 seconds left in regulation, before Midfield’s trap defense forced a turnover. Anthony Johnson received a stolen pass and scored with 20 seconds to play, tying the game at 54.
Plainview’s ensuing inbounds pass was broken up and the ball was loose on the floor as the buzzer sounded.
In the first OT, the Patriots won the tip and maintained possession for 2 minutes, 27 seconds Plainview rebounded Johnson’s missed jump shot.
Millican made a layup to pull the Bears ahead at 56-54 with 1:20 remaining. A defensive trap forced the ball away from Plainview with 44 seconds to play, before Jones scored the tying layup for Midfield with 17 seconds left.
Johnson led the Patriots with 27 points, Jones added 14 points and six rebounds and Jamarkus Alexander had 10 points.
Plainview started the second half with a 5-1 run that prompted the largest lead of the game at 44-34, following a 3-pointer by Millican with 2 minutes left in the third.
“Our guys did a great job of finding the open man, we did a great job of making the extra pass and delivering a good pass,” Coker said. “By knocking down shots, it opened up some driving lanes and our guys were able to drive the ball and get some easy looks.”
