The Crossville Lions have tabbed assistant coach Riley Edwards as the next head coach of the football program, confirming the hire Tuesday morning.
Edwards, who takes over after former head coach Josh Taylor stepped down less than two weeks ago, said he’s excited about the opportunity to stay at Crossville, and continue to work with the same group of players he’s helped over the past two seasons.
“I’m excited, and excited to stay put where I’m at,” Edwards explained. “This is my third year at Crossville, so it’s exciting to get to stay here with familiar kids and try to continue what we’ve been working on.”
For Edwards, it’s been a whirlwind from the day Taylor stepped down, to Tuesday morning’s hire, with him saying that during the short time between those two events, he’s reached out to a number of coaching friends and mentors for their advice on how to navigate the process of becoming a head coach.
“It’s been a lot of praying, a lot of talking with coaches that my dad coached with that I admire and seek advice from,” Edwards explained. “And then some other coaches that I consider mentors and seeking their advice. Getting ideas of the process and just seeking wisdom like you should do.”
Edwards, who came to the Lions from Collinsville originally as a strength and conditioning coach, said he worked with Taylor over the past year, and his familiarity with the players should help make for a smooth transition into the summer and fall.
“It helps, and one of the main things is we’re going to stick with what we’ve been doing, we’re going to stick with the same offense and same defense, and just keep building off what we had already started, and try to make the least amount of changes possible,” Edwards said.
Edwards briefly had head coaching experience while at Collinsville, stepping in as interim coach when Ernie Willingham was sidelined during the 2019 season.
The Lions recently concluded a spring season, which was capped with a 28-7 victory in their spring game over Asbury.
The win in the spring game was a testament to the hard work and growth the team has seen compared to last season, and said it’s on the coaches to continue to build on that, noting that it’s not going to be an overnight turnaround, something he’s preached since the day he was hired at Crossville.
“They’ve grown a lot, they’re really good kids, they want to learn and they’re eager to learn, so taking the time and understanding that you’re not going to learn this game overnight,” Edwards said. “I talk to them often, even the year before last, it’s a slow-cooker process, just come ready to work and ready to roll, and it’s our job to teach you.”
With Edwards officially in charge, he said their goal for the summer is simple: Focus on Crossville and ignore the outside distractions.
“The main thing is taking care of us instead of focusing on the outside, and focusing on what we can do to better ourselves each day,” Edwards concluded. “The plan is just to keep worrying about us, and what we can do to get better on all levels, from players all the way on up to the staff, focus on stacking our one percent each day. I’m excited to keep working with the same kids I’ve been working with, and I’m hoping that we can continue to grow together.”
Crossville went 0-10 last season, but returns nearly the entire roster off last season’s team. The Lions are slated to open the 2022 season Aug. 19 at Ider.
