Harley Hicks finished with three hits, including a home run, and scored three runs as Crossville poured in six runs in the fifth inning of a 13-9 win in Geraldine on Tuesday.
After the Bulldogs (14-13) took a 3-1 lead in the first inning, Crossville (5-16) pushed across a run in the fourth and took control with a six-run scoring burst in the fifth inning.
Hunter Haston scored on an error to tie the game at 3 with one out in play in the top of the fifth. Hicks plated the go-ahead run on an error during the next at-bat and a third Geraldine error allowed the Lions to cash in two additional runs for a 6-3 advantage.
Kolby Lesly stole third then scored on a passed ball before Quentin Chapman doubled in Gary Dale Heflin to extend the lead to 8-3 before the Bulldogs secured a third out.
Hicks solo-homered across center field to bring the game to its final margin with no outs on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh.
Chapman registered two hits with an RBI, Heflin contributed two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Haston, Lesly, Dakota Causey and Ty Bouldin each scored two runs.
Haston lasted five innings in his starting role on the mound for the Lions. He recorded four strikeouts and four walks while allowing eight runs on five hits.
Colton Lusher retired five and walked one while giving up one run on three hits in three innings for Geraldine. He also led the Bulldogs at the plate with three hits and three runs scored.
Will Rogers accounted for five RBIs and two hits and Ty Cofield plated three runs.
Fyffe 5, DAR 2:
Despite closing the game with just two hits, Fyffe used a three-run sixth inning to secure a victory against Kate Duncan Smith DAR in Fyffe on Tuesday.
The Patriots held a 2-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before Parker Godwin singled to center field, allowing Ike Rowell to score from second base and make it a one-run contest.
After DAR tied the game with a forced walk in the fifth, the Red Devils capitalized on an infield error. Tanner Cowart and Godwin scored runs during the play to stretch Fyffe’s advantage to two runs.
Brody Dalton scored on a sacrifice bunt during the next at-bat.
DAR finished with five hits and left eight runners stranded in scoring position.
In his start for Fyffe, Ike Rowell tossed two strikeouts and walked two while surrendering one run on one hit. Koby Harris lasted three innings in relief, giving up three hits with one strikeout and one walk.
The Red Devils left five runners aboard.
Scottsboro 8, Plainview 4:
Scottsboro unleashed seven runs in the second inning en route to handing Plainview a four-run defeat in Scottsboro on Tuesday.
Bryson Richey and Braden Haymon each had a double as the Bears (11-15) collected six hits. Noah White and Levi Brown accounted for an RBI apiece.
Sam Crowell sat three and walked two while scattering four hits for seven runs on two innings of the loss.
Scottsboro’s Camden Matthews struck out four, walked none and surrendered two hits for no runs in three innings of the win.
Sam Bryant recorded two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored for the Wildcats. Collin Perkins had two RBIs and scored a run and Will Jones accounted for two RBIs and a run scored.
The Wildcats let six baserunners aboard, while Plainview had four runners left on base in scoring position.
