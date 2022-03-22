Leaping 12 feet, 3 1/2 inches, Fort Payne’s Lennon Ibsen broke her previous school record in the pole vault, en route to winning the event at the Guntersville Friday Night Lights track and field meet last week.
The senior, who won Class 6A girls state pole vault and triple jump championships during the indoor track and field season, became the top-ranked pole vaulter in the state in all classifications.
“It was very surreal,” Ibsen said of her achievement. “Twelve feet has been my goal for a very long time. Everything felt right that day and I tried a new pole and I think the combination came together for me.
“I’ve watched my video over and over agains and there’s plenty of things I can clean up, such as my takeoff. I cannot wait for the rest of the season.”
In addition to Ibsen’s win in the pole vault competition at Guntersville, she also claimed first place in the long jump (15-10), and finished second in the triple jump (34-11 1/2).
“We’re all so proud of her,” Wildcats head coach Selena Penton said of Ibsen’s latest vaulting accomplishment. “We knew a big jump was coming. She’s been chasing 11 feet, 6 inches for several weeks in a row and she excelled way past that goal. Her continuous improvement is unbelievable.”
Also placing high for the Fort Payne girls at Guntersville was Aubrey Evans, who tied teammate Jordan Strogov for second place in the high jump (5-2) and was fifth in triple jump (31-11).
For the Fort Payne boys, Malik Turner won the high jump (6-4) and was second in the long jump (20-5 1/2). Shaq Hawkins claimed second place in the high jump (6-2) and fifth place in the long jump (19-6 1/2), while Ryder Griggs placed fourth in the pole vault (10-0) and eighth in the triple jump (35-10 1/2).
Highlighting Fyffe’s appearance at the Guntersville competition was Dawson McCollum, who finished fourth in the boys 1600-meter run (5:14.33) and sixth in the 800-meter run (2:24.26).
Here are the complete results of Fort Payne, Fyffe and Geraldine at the meet:
FORT PAYNE
GIRLS
High Jump
Aubrey Evans, second, 5-2
Jordan Strogov, second, 5-2
Long Jump
Lennon Ibsen, first, 15-10
Triple Jump
Lennon Ibsen, second, 34-11 1/2
Aubrey Evans, fifth, 31-11
Pole Vault
Lennon Ibsen, first, 12-3 1/2
BOYS
High Jump
Malik Turner, first, 6-4
Shaq Hawkins, second, 6-2
Long Jump
Malik Turner, second, 20-5 1/2
Shaq Hawkins, fifth, 19-6 1/2
Triple Jump
Ryder Griggs, eighth, 35-10 1/2
Pole Vault
Ryder Griggs, fourth, 10-0
FYFFE
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Adyson Bailey, 15th, 14.64
Nataly Woodle, 26th, 15.20
Jacey Green, 35th, 15.60
200-meter dash
Adyson Bailey, eighth, 29.67
Jordis Matthews, 14th, 31.00
Miley Westbrook, 23rd, 32.47
Emma Twilley, 25th, 32.74
Jacey Green, 26th, 32.74
400-meter dash
Miley Westbrook, 14th, 1:09.16
4x100-meter dash
Relay Team, sixth, 56.11
Long Jump
Adyson Bailey, seventh, 13-9 1/2
Jacey Green, 19th, 12-3
Emma Twilley, 24th, 11-7 1/2
Nataly Woodle, 31st, 10-4
Discus
Hadlee Powell, 34th, 50-5
Javelin
Hadlee Powell, 18th, 67-0
Shot Put
Hadlee Powell, seventh, 27-9
BOYS
100-meter dash
Dominic Hall, 32nd, 13.27
Brycen Green, 45th, 14.59
200-meter dash
Dominic Hall, 33rd, 27.91
Brycen Green, 42nd, 30.08
400-meter dash
Brycen Green, 37th, 1:08.76
800-meter run
Dawson McCollum, sixth, 2:24.26
1600-meter run
Dawson McCollum, fourth, 5:14.33
Long Jump
Dominic Hall, 37th, 12-7
Brycen Green, 38th, 12-3 1/2
GERALDINE
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Kenleigh Cowart, 38th, 16.18
Savannah Bridges, 42nd, 16.72
200-meter dash
Kenleigh Cowart, 27th, 32.98
Savannah Bridges, 33rd, 35.59
800-meter run
Karissa Brock, 32nd, 3:44.04
1600-meter run
Sloan Rodriguez, 18th, 7:22.05
Javelin
Kaley Brock, 30th, 48-0
BOYS
100-meter dash
Aiden Windham, 31st, 13.23
Jesse Rider, 35th, 13.60
200-meter dash
Aiden Windham, 23rd, 26.52
Jesse Rider, 37th, 28.51
400-meter dash
Sebastian Juan, 46th, 1:13.56
800-meter run
Jacob Carruth, 36th, 2:59.55
Xander Moses, 38th, 3:01.76
