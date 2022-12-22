During a stoppage in play with the Sand Mountain Tournament’s varsity girls semifinal-round game in hand, Ider’s Makinley Traylor high-fived her on-court teammates.
It was an encouraging time for the No. 2-seeded Hornets, as they knocked out reigning tournament champion and No. 3-seeded Pisgah 63-46 at Section High School on Wednesday night.
Ider advanced to the SMT championship against Plainview on Thursday. The game was not completed before The Times-Journal went to press. Visit times-journal.com/sports for championship coverage.
Kennzie Smith had a game-high 24 points for Ider, including four 3-pointers and three 3s in the second period. Traylor made 9 of 10 fourth-quarter free-throw attempts and finished with 19 points. Addisyn Heard added nine points.
Pisgah’s Campbell Barron scored 14 points and Kallie Tinker 13 points (three 3-pointers).
Tinker sank a pair of 3s and Madeline Flammia scored five points, as the Eagles led 13-5, before a Smith-to-Heard 3-pointer and a Cambree Chapman putback helped Ider narrow the gap to 13-10 by quarter’s end.
Two free throws by Heard lifted the Hornets into the lead at 24-20 with 1:10 remaining in the half. Smith netted a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the wing to push Ider’s advantage to 27-22 at intermission.
Ider gained further separation in the third quarter. A KK Wilborn 3-pointer, two foul shots by Traylor and a 3 by Aubree Chapman expanded the Hornets’ lead to 41-31. Piper Anderson’s putback with 46 seconds to play allowed Pisgah to pull within 41-35 by the end of the period.
Traylor assisted Allie Pruett with a 3, before scoring a layup with 6:44 left in regulation to propel the Hornets into an 11-point lead. The lead expanded to 16 points across a 4-0 Ider scoring spurt.
Plainview 67, Sylvania 40 —
Sawyer Hulgan shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc and tallied a game-high 19 points, as top-seeded Plainview used a strong start to beat No. 4-seeded Sylvania in the SMT varsity girls semifinal round Wednesday.
The Bears took command with a 21-11 lead to open the game, advancing it to 41-23 at halftime and 51-29 by the end of the third quarter.
Plainview’s Saydi Jackson contributed 15 points and seven rebounds, Kami Sanders added 12 points and eight rebounds and Lauren Jimmerson chipped in eight points and eight rebounds, while Ali Price recorded six assists.
The Bears outrebounded Sylvania 35-18.
Anna Murdock paced the Rams with 10 points and Leianna Currie had eight points.
In the first quarter, Jackson scored a layup to lift Plainview to a 13-3 advantage, leading to Sylvania head coach Kyle Finch calling a timeout with 3:56 to play.
Hulgan made two free throws at the 7:28 mark of the second period to extend the Bears’ lead to 23-11, and Gracie Rowell sank a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 28-14, before Currie drilled a straightaway 3 with 3:50 left in the half.
Avery Jenkins and Currie scored respective layups to narrow the margin to nine points with 2:14 remaining, but Sanders made two foul shots and Jackson converted a 3-point play in the final seconds of the half to extend Plainview’s lead to 18 at the break.
The Bears expanded their lead beyond 20 points in the third and supplemented it with defense, rebounding and a variety of scoring plays.
