Having finished her triple jump event at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championships, Lennon Ibsen was warming up for her upcoming pole vault competition when she was one of three athletes called to the medal stand.
When she arrived, she learned that she was the Class 6A girls triple jump state champion, having leaped 36 feet, 5¾ inches.
And she wasn’t finished.
After being the first of four competitors to clear 11 feet in the pole vault, Ibsen earned her second individual state championship medal at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Friday.
“It was an honor,” Ibsen said of finishing her senior indoor season as a two-time state champion. “I’ve been working really, really hard this year. I wanted to improve in pole vault and improve in triple jump. I’ve been working out a lot and working on my nutrition for the past few months. I knew (the championships) were what I wanted and I was just very excited.
“I do a lot of mental preparation. I like to do mental reps in my head to see how my jumps are going to look over and over again.”
Ibsen, who became the third Fort Payne High School track and field athlete to win multiple state championships at a single state meet, credited her coaching variety and an increased focus on nutrition as keys to success along her state championship journey.
At Fort Payne High School, Ibsen’s coaches include Cole Peters, C.M. Sanford and track and field head coach Selena Penton. She’s trained with former collegiate pole vaulters Daniel Ryland and Chris Spear, along with three-time Olympian Earl Bell at Bell Athletics in Jonesboro, Ark.
Sanford told Ibsen about Bell and his facility, one that Ibsen said is “literally a large barn sitting in the middle of a corn field in Jonesboro, Arkansas.”
“(Bell) is genius when it comes to pole vault,” Ibsen said. “I have had the honor of training under Earl and his son, Sam. Both of them are amazing instructors.”
Ibsen also trains with best friend and fellow Fort Payne pole vaulter Jordan Strogov. Ibsen said she and Strogov jump together and help critique each other.
At the state meet, Ibsen put her training to the ultimate test.
“I knew I could clear 11 feet because I was so comfortable with 11 feet,” Ibsen said. “I’ve cleared it many times on my first attempt, so I just had to put all my nerves aside and think, ‘You’ve done this many times and you can do this in your sleep.’”
After finishing with two state championships, it was time for Ibsen and her family and friends to celebrate.
“We got some ice cream and had burgers at a place in Trussville,” she said. “It was really fun and we talked about the meet, watched our videos and my best friend came. It was a really good day.”
Before beginning pole vaulting two years ago, Ibsen had been an active gymnast since age 4. She quit gymnastics when she reached high school to become a cheerleader. Learning about her gymnastics background and the overall strength that is acquired in the sport, Sanford encouraged her to try pole vaulting for the track and field team at Fort Payne.
With triple jump, Ibsen said she’s just learned from Peters at Fort Payne. She credits him with helping her perfect her technique and teaching a base that allowed her to quickly excel and start setting personal records from her start in the event a year and a half ago.
“I am extremely proud of Lennon for how hard she has worked both on the track and in the jumping pits,” Penton said. “We knew she would likely be on the podium in both events. Seeing her win the gold in two individual events was surreal.”
In addition to her performances in the triple jump and pole vault at last week’s state meet, Ibsen also ran with teammates Ruthie Jones, Madisyn Hill and Lydie Varnadore on the 4x200-meter relay team, placing 12th overall at 1:51.01.
Over the past several months, Ibsen said she’s been focused on the proper nutrition so her body can be prepared to perform at its highest level. Combining the nutrition aspect of her preparation with strength training so she gets the most out of her jumps, she said the focus improved her overall strength, speed and health.
After graduating from Fort Payne in the spring, Ibsen will continue her education and track and field career at Jacksonville State University, where she plans to major in nutrition and exercise physiology and then apply to physical therapy school.
“I believe the focus on nutrition will not only help athletes, but anyone healing and rehabbing from an injury or a surgery,” Ibsen said.
As the outdoor track and field season approaches this spring, Ibsen said she wants to improve her triple jump mark from 36-5 to 37 feet or higher. Additionally, she hopes to reach 11-6 or maybe even 12 feet in pole vault before joining JSU in the fall.
“I’m going back to Jonesboro, Arkansas, this month and hopefully I can get a (personal record) in pole vault there,” Ibsen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.