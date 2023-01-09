Plainview’s full-court defensive pressure created all manner of disruption for Class 3A Area 14 rival Geraldine in the early stages and quickly built an insurmountable lead.
Sawyer Hulgan and Lauren Jimmerson each sank five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, as the Bears held Geraldine scoreless in the first quarter of a 72-17 rout at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville last Friday night.
“We’ve had a week off and the kids were ready to play,” Bears head coach Luke Griggs said. “They were just ready for a game. We were tired of practicing and I think just being excited to play was a big part of it.”
Jimmerson, who tallied five assists and steals, scored all of her 17 points during Plainview’s first-quarter blitz. She hit a 3 to extend the lead to 13-0 at the 5:43 mark before dishing to Kami Sanders for a corner 3 to make it 19-0. Jimmerson added back-to-back 3s from the wing and Ali Price assisted Marisa Hiett with a corner 3, helping the Bears (15-3, 4-0 3A Area 14) close the period with a 28-0 advantage.
“It was like (the Bears) were playing with 10 girls at one time,” Geraldine head coach Jamie Gilbert said. “We had trouble getting the ball in. A lot of our turnovers happened once we got the ball in the frontcourt, so that makes for a tough night.”
Sara Smith ended Geraldine’s scoring drought with a teardrop layup at the 7:51 mark of the second quarter.
Graidin Haas assisted Hulgan with a wing 3 and Gracie Rowell found Kadie Brooks with an inbounds pass for a corner 3 across the second quarter to expand the Bears’ lead to 50-5 at intermission. Plainview led 67-10 by the end of the third quarter.
“We’re just trying to get better a little every day,” Griggs said. “We still have a long way to go. We have a lot of things we have to improve on, but the girls practice really hard every day and work on their individual game. We’re looking forward to new challenges.”
Rowell hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and six rebounds off Plainview’s bench, Sanders scored 10 points and Saydi Jackson contributed six rebounds.
Zoey Faulkner led Geraldine (3-13, 0-4) with seven points.
