Plainview’s full-court defensive pressure created all manner of disruption for Class 3A Area 14 rival Geraldine in the early stages and quickly built an insurmountable lead.

Sawyer Hulgan and Lauren Jimmerson each sank five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, as the Bears held Geraldine scoreless in the first quarter of a 72-17 rout at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville last Friday night.

