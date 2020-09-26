Collinsville’s defense dominates in win vs. Section

Powered by a dominant defensive effort, the Collinsville Panthers defeated the Section Lions 28-0 in a game of no record at Chad Hawkins Stadium in Collinsville on Friday night.
Collinsville allowed Section just 53 yards of total offense (12 yards rushing).
Cameron Summerford led the Lions with six carries for 14 yards.
Section’s biggest play from scrimmage was a 30-yard pass from Jace Holcomb to Dominik Blair.
Malachi Orr scored on a 32-yard run with 11:51 left in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead, before adding an 8-yard scoring run with 1:23 remaining in the half. Dalton Hughes passed to Jacob Jones for a 2-point conversion following Orr’s second touchdown run.
Collinsville’s Luke Henderson had a 65-yard touchdown run in the third and Deon Winsley Jr. added a 22-yard scoring run in the fourth.
The Panthers didn’t attempt a pass in the game and finished with 238 yards rushing.
The second half was played with 10-minute quarters and a running clock.
Collinsville is scheduled for a bye week before returning to action in a home game against region foe Plainview on Oct. 9.
