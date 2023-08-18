As Plainview head coach Dale Pruitt enters the second year of his third stint leading the program, he’s pleased with how players have broadened their skills.
The Bears have more players capable of performing tasks at multiple positions than last season — a huge bonus for a program relying on the experience of so many underclassmen.
“Last year we had an offensive line that had not really played together,” Pruitt said. “Had a couple of starters who were injured off and on all year who never got to practice, and you don’t get any better if you can’t practice.”
The Bears played a fall jamboree at Douglas on Friday night; game details were not available before the Times-Journal went to press. Plainview hosts Priceville for their regular-season opener at 7 p.m. next Friday.
The underclassmen on Plainview’s football team bring more playing experience into the 2023 season than its seniors and juniors.
Seven two-way players graduated from last year’s team and the Bears are reloading with seven more seniors.
“We’ve tried a whole lot this spring and summer to get some more seniors and juniors involved,” Pruitt said. “But that tells you that they don’t have a lot of experience. Our freshmen have more experience than our juniors and seniors this year.”
Plainview’s offensive line consists of Tristan Thurmond, John Herren, Grant Hampton, Hayden Otinger, Dawson Sanford and Jack Riley Blackwell will be among the bunch protecting returning quarterback Trey Rutledge.
Kris Sandlin, Owen Hope and Michael Lopez will carry the ball in the backfield and become potential targets for Rutledge.
Rutledge, Hampton, Hope and Thurmond are all returning starters.
Outside targets include the return of Braxten Hearn, Caleb Sparks and Brody Feeny.
In 2022, the Bears overcame an 0-3 start, winning three of the last four games, creating a window of opportunity to be in the playoff hunt and closing with a 4-6 overall record.
“We have to be physical week in, week out,” Pruitt said. “It’s tough on our players. On our schedule, you for sure shouldn’t think you have a game won. The schedule encourages you to be better and our guys want to get better.”
Plainview’s pass rushers up front will include Cam Horton, Ty Mitchell, Jimmy Morales, Cole Holland and Blake Hamilton.
Jaxon Wigley, Riley Bannister, Ben Brown, Garrett Moore and Haygen Wilborn will patrol the defensive midfield and provide pass rushing as linebackers.
In the secondary, Brayden Lingerfelt, Rutledge, Sandlin and Sparks will be options at cornerback. Konnor Nickelson, Gage Brown, Colby Sparks and Hope will play as safeties.
Sandlin, Hope, Bannister and Lopez are all returning starters to the Bears’ defense.
Lingerfelt will return as place kicker and Feeny will punt.
The Bears’ schedule remains the same as last year. They have an early bye week again, before starting Class 3A Region 6 play at Geraldine on Friday, Sept. 8. Plainview travels to Fyffe for a non-region contest on Friday Sept. 29 and visits region arrival Sylvania on Friday, Oct. 13. The regular season concludes with a visit to New Hope on Friday, Nov. 3.
Plainview’s 2023 varsity football schedule:
8/25—vs. Priceville
9/1—BYE WEEK
9/8—at Geraldine*
9/15—vs. Piedmont*
9/22—at Glencoe*
9/29—at Fyffe
10/6—vs. Hokes Bluff*
10/13—at Sylvania*
10/20—vs. Westbrook Christian*
10/27—vs. Ohatchee*
11/3—at New Hope
*—denotes region game
Schedule is subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.