Crossville wins twice at Supreme Courts tournament

The Crossville volleyball team earned two wins during its run at a tournament at Supreme Courts in Guntersville on Saturday.
Crossville defeated Appalachian 2-0 and Scottsboro 2-1 and took losses against New Hope (2-1), Athens (2-0) and Kate Duncan Smith DAR (2-1).
Kinsley Henderson finished the weekend with 81 digs, 28 kills, 10 blocks and four aces for Crossville. Hailey Haston added 68 digs, 22 kills and three aces, Laura Lopez had 62 digs, 21 kills and three aces and Alexa Adams had 54 digs. Jaycee Berrong tallied 78 assists.
