Collinsville football head coach Willingham retiring

The DeKalb County Board of Education accepted Collinsville head football coach Ernie Willingham’s request for retirement last week.
Willingham, a Collinsville graduate, will finish teaching at Collinsville High School for the remainder of the school year.
Willingham guided Collinsville to the AHSAA Class 2A state semifinal round this season, where the Panthers fell to eventual state champion Fyffe.
He was a head basketball coach at Appalachian from 1984-91, had a two-year stint at Albertville (1991-93) and returned to Appalachian for another five years.
Willingham accepted his first football head coaching job at Collinsville in 1998. His teams went 31-24 over the next five seasons, reaching the postseason all but 2002, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historians Association.
In 2003, Willingham returned to Appalachian and served as a head basketball coach, before directing the football program in 2004. He spent seven seasons leading the football team. His Appalachian teams finished with a combined 51-30 record with each qualifying for the state playoffs.
After three years away from coaching, Willingham returned to Collinsville in 2013, where he spent seven additional seasons at the helm of the football program.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historians Association, Willingham’s Collinsville teams went 80-54 across 12 seasons. He coached for 19 seasons, compiling a 131-84 record — a win percentage of 61.
