Lauren Jimmerson and Sawyer Hulgan scored 22 points apiece, as Plainview ignited from 3-point range in an 84-65 Class 3A-Area 14 win at Sylvania on Tuesday night.
Jimmerson shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range with six rebounds, Hulgan was 4 of 9 from 3-point range and Gracie Rowell scored 16 points (three 3s) with seven rebounds and five assists, as the Bears (5-1, 1-0 3A-Area 14) tallied 15 3-pointers.
Ambriel Stopyak led Sylvania’s balanced scoring outing with 14 points. Leianna Currie scored 13 points, Kirby Wisner added 12 points and Anna Murdock had 11 points.
Plainview turned a 20-14 first-quarter lead into a 55-35 halftime advantage and a 76-50 lead at the end of the third period.
Plainview outrebounded the Rams 36-27.
Zoey Faulkner had nine points and Kaley Brock and Hallie Burns added six points apiece as Geraldine edged Fyffe on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs maintained a 32-31 lead entering the fourth quarter and earned their first win, improving to 1-3.
Emma Twilley paced the Red Devils with a game-high 14 points, and Emily Stephens and Kendra Fay added six points apiece.
Woodville 58, Valley Head 50 —
Sophia Blair scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, and Bella Lewis and Emma Harrison each scored 10 points in Valley Head’s loss to Class 1A-Area 15 rival Woodville on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 1A-Area 15) trailed 23-18 at the half and 41-30 entering the final period.
Blair and Lewis accounted for all but two of Valley Head’s points in the fourth quarter.
Jessica Sirten poured in a game-high 30 points (all 2-pointers and free throws) for the Panthers (5-2, 1-0). Lannah Grace Beard scored 12 points and Anna Robertson contributed nine points.
