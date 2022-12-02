Lauren Jimmerson and Sawyer Hulgan scored 22 points apiece, as Plainview ignited from 3-point range in an 84-65 Class 3A-Area 14 win at Sylvania on Tuesday night.

Jimmerson shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range with six rebounds, Hulgan was 4 of 9 from 3-point range and Gracie Rowell scored 16 points (three 3s) with seven rebounds and five assists, as the Bears (5-1, 1-0 3A-Area 14) tallied 15 3-pointers.

