On ninth tie-breaking criteria, the Fort Payne wrestling team snapped a 39-39 draw and defeated Dade County (Ga.) in a duel at Fort Payne High School last Thursday night.
In the Wildcats’ victory, Carter Blalock, Jax Cyrus, Cole Blalock, Parker Wilson and Dawson Williams all picked up wins by pin, while Cooper Hilyer won his match by decision.
The Wildcats return home for a duel against Trion (Ga.) on Jan. 13.
