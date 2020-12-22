Jesse Massey’s 12 points led four Ider Hornets in double-digit scoring as their fourth-quarter comeback fell short in a 60-54 loss at Pisgah on Monday night.
Drake Whisenant scored 11 points and Jeffrey Shirley and Hunter Robinson added 10 points apiece for the Hornets, who led 23-18 at the start of the second period.
The Eagles made three 3-pointers before halftime and took a 38-33 advantage into the break.
Trailing 51-40 entering the fourth, Ider received a 14-point scoring effort to close out the game, coming up just shy of the hosting Eagles.
Rhyan Barrett paced Pisgah with 14 points, Zach Cornelison scored 13 points, Brody Parker contributed 11 points and Grant Smith 10 points.
Collinsville 50, Gaylesville 34:
Colton Wills had 30 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Collinsville boys in a 50-34 win at Gaylesville on Monday night.
Deon Winsley pulled down 11 rebounds and Malachi Orr finished with 10 rebounds, as the Panthers took command with a 26-10 lead at the half.
Jacob Gordon scored 12 points with eight rebounds and Keylon Higgins had 10 points with nine rebounds for Gaylesville.
Wills made five 3-pointers and a game-high 19 points and five rebounds for Collinsville in a 65-35 loss at Sand Rock on Saturday.
The Panthers trailed 31-18 at halftime and were outscored 34-17 in the second half.
Garyn Sharpe scored 17 points and nine rebounds and Jacob St. Clair added 17 points for Sand Rock. Cade Ballenger finished with eight rebounds and Layne Burt had seven.
Winsley had eight rebounds and Luke Henderson and Orr had seven rebounds apiece.
Section 53, Sylvania 24:
Logan McCullough scored 12 points in Sylvania’s 53-24 loss at Section on Monday night.
The Lions led 22-7 at the start of the second quarter and held Sylvania scoreless until halftime for a 35-7 lead.
Logan Patterson scored a game-high 16 points and Alex Guinn had 11 points for Section.
