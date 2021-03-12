Nolan Fowler registered three hits and scored a run and Macks Bishop and J.D. Blalock combined to pitch a 3-0 shutout win against the Sardis Lions in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
Sardis broke a 5-5 tie by plating three runs in the seventh inning to earn an 8-5 win in Game 2.
In Game 1, the Wildcats (6-7) scored all three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Will Green singled Fowler into home before a Blalock triple to center field allowed Will Abbott and Green to score.
Fort Payne recorded six hits and left six runners stranded in scoring position. Sardis finished with five hits and left seven runners aboard.
In his start on the mound for the Wildcats, Bishop retired seven batters and walked two while surrendering five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Blalock closed by allowing no hits, no walks and striking out two.
Brody Samples tossed a complete game for the Lions. He struck out eight and walked three. He also led Sardis at the plate with two hits.
In Game 2, Sawyer Burt and Troy McCormick plated runs as Brody Gifford doubled to center field to knot the game at 5 in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lions responded with three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good. A Blaze Gerhart single and a Samples triple did the damage.
Fort Payne loaded the bases behind an error and two walks in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t bring home any runners, ending the series with a groundout.
For Fort Payne, Blalock finished with two hits (a double and a triple) with two runs scored. Gifford accounted for two RBIs.
Ty Glass led the Lions at-bats with three hits. Glass, Samples and Sean Wright each finished with a triple.
Sardis collected nine hits and left 12 runners on base. The Wildcats had six hits and left six runners stranded.
