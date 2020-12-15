Gracey Johnson scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter as the Geraldine girls raced to a 28-4 lead and cruised past the Cedar Bluff Tigers 75-19 in Geraldine on Friday night.
Geraldine (7-3) was fueled by a balanced offensive effort, as four players scored in double figures. Shelby Trester and Kristen Armstrong scored 13 points apiece and Chloe Murdock added 11 points.
The Bulldogs led 46-9 at intermission.
Mattie Payne led all Tigers (2-2) with 10 points.
Cherokee County 67, Fort Payne 50:
Graidin Haas paced Fort Payne with 21 points and Sydney Hickman added eight points in a 67-50 loss at Cherokee County on Saturday.
Ella Garmany led all Cherokee County scorers with 16 points, Karlee Perry had 15 points and Sidney Johnson and Raechel Russell each scored 11 points.
The Warriors (7-1) led 39-25 at halftime.
Fort Payne dropped to 3-5.
Pisgah 65, Collinsville 57:
Emma Terrell buried four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Tyla Tatum added 15 points and Olivia Akins 10 as Collinsville took a 65-57 loss at Pisgah on Friday night.
The Eagles (5-2) outscored Collinsville (6-3) 19-5 in the opening period and led 32-21 at intermission.
Kennedy Barron scored a game-high 24 points for Pisgah, Kallie Tinker hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Molly Heard added 11 points.
Pisgah improved its home winning streak to 41 games.
Ider 74, North Sand Mountain 60:
Makinley Traylor’s game-high 22 points led all five Ider starters in double-digit scoring in a 74-60 win against North Sand Mountain in Ider on Friday night.
Traylor scored 15 of her 22 points in the second half, as the Hornets improved their record to 7-3. Kaleigh Carson scored 15 points, Savannah Seals added 11 points and Alayna Chapman and Erin Pruett had 10 points apiece.
Ider outscored the Bison 15-5 in the first quarter and led 33-24 at the halftime break.
Kolbie Bobo paced NSM with 16 points, Victoria Hassell scored 14 points Jessi Weldon added 11 points.
