JACKSONVILLE — Kylie Neil attacked the basket just as she had all season. She forced defenders to stop her and she battled for rebounds to get the Fort Payne girls basketball team second-shot opportunities.
Neil’s effort led her to a game-high 26 points and 16 rebounds, and the Wildcats into the AHSAA Class 6A Northeast Regional finals with a 61-46 win against Clay-Chalkville at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Friday morning.
Neil shot 11 for 17 for the game, with the bulk of her points coming inside or near the paint. She added 10 defensive rebounds.
“What really stood out to me were her 16 rebounds,” Wildcats coach Steve Sparks said. “That effort made it a huge morning for her.”
The Wildcats (25-7) scored 40 points in the paint, 20 points off turnovers and 15 second-chance points. All but nine of their shots were taken from inside the 3-point arc.
“It’s not often that you get open perimeter shots, so you have to take the ball to the basket as much as possible,” Sparks said. “Taking the ball to the basket has been good for us, and today it continued to be successful for us.”
Isabelle Goggans scored 12 points for Fort Payne. Mattie Prewett added 11 points and Kiuna Johnson finished with nine points and seven rebounds off the bench.
“Anytime we can sub and give the starters a break, we look to the bench to keep us engaged in the game,” Sparks said. “I thought Kiuna played well when she came in.”
Fort Payne turned a 23-16 lead into a 36-23 halftime advantage. Kylie Neil made a driving shot and a jumper, while Goggans assisted Logan Neil with a 3-pointer during the run.
Prewett made a free throw to give the Wildcats a 39-25 lead with 6:38 remaining in the third. Kylie Neil scored three times in the paint and Johnson added a driving layup to push it to 49-32 heading into the final period.
“I think I could be more aggressive and I wish some more of my 3-pointers had gone in, but I’m happy that we won,” Goggans said.
The Cougars (17-11) had a poor shooting game, going 16 of 51 from the floor, including 5 of 31 from 3-point range. They were short-handed, playing with an active seven-player roster.
Khali Johnson finished with a team-high 19 points with five rebounds for Clay-Chalkville. Tamyia Muse scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and Michelle Jones had 10 points with nine rebounds.
Clay-Chalkville had its strongest shooting performance in the opening period, making 6 of 14 shots from the field, followed by its worst shooting stretch in the second period (3 of 13).
“You’re going to have runs, and the crowd is going to be into (the game),” Cougars coach Justin Haynie said. “We know it’s about settling into the game, and I thought we did that and it made for a better second half.”
Fort Payne was glad to see the amount of fan support that flooded Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“The support definitely makes you go harder,” Kiuna Johnson said.
Fort Payne plays Hazel Green in the regional finals at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at JSU. Hazel Green advanced after beating Homewood 64-20 in Friday’s semifinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.