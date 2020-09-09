ASWA poll: Fyffe remains at No. 2 in Class 2A

For a third straight week, the Fyffe Red Devils remain locked at the No. 2 position in Class 3A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings.
The Red Devils' defense has not allowed an opponent to score through two contests. They improved to 2-0 after a 54-0 win at Region 7 rival Collinsville last Friday.
Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield goes after his 300th career coaching victory Friday night against Sylvania. With a win, Benefield will become the first football coach in DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history to reach 300 wins for a career.
Here's this week's complete ASWA poll:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 3-0; 266
2. Hewitt-Trussville (3); 3-0; 214
3. Hoover; 3-0; 182
4. Auburn; 3-0; 165
5. Austin; 3-0; 131
6. James Clemens; 2-1; 97
7. Daphne; 3-0; 81
8. Central-Phenix City; 1-2; 66
9. Prattville; 2-1; 32
10. Fairhope; 2-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (3-0) 28, Enterprise (2-0) 15, Murphy (3-0) 2, Spain Park (2-1) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (17); 2-0; 256
2. Oxford (6); 2-1; 224
3. Blount; 2-1; 173
4. Pinson Valley; 2-1; 157
5. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0; 134
6. Saraland; 2-1; 111
7. Opelika; 1-1; 84
8. Eufaula; 2-1; 49
9. Lee-Montgomery; 2-1; 32
10. Cullman; 3-0; 26
Others receiving votes: McGill-Toolen (0-1) 25, Gardendale (2-1) 16, Muscle Shoals (1-1) 11, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-0) 4, Robertsdale (3-0) 3, Huffman (3-0) 2, Park Crossing (2-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (2-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (3-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (21); 3-0; 268
2. St. Paul's (1); 3-0; 204
3. Ramsay; 2-0; 177
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 1-1; 170
5. Faith-Mobile; 3-0; 127
6. Guntersville; 2-0; 109
7. Alexandria; 2-0; 103
8. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 71
9. Pike Road; 3-0; 50
10. Demopolis; 3-0; 13
Others receiving votes: Fairview (2-1) 11, Andalusia (1-2) 5, Greenville (2-1) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (17); 3-0; 257
2. Bibb Co. (5); 3-0; 218
3. Vigor (1); 2-0; 184
4. Gordo; 3-0; 156
5. Madison Co.; 3-0; 131
6. Madison Aca.; 2-0; 105
7. Mobile Chr.; 2-0; 99
8. Jacksonville; 2-1; 64
9. Etowah; 1-1; 40
10. Good Hope; 3-0; 30
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (2-0) 9, Deshler (0-2) 6, Straughn (3-0) 4, Handley (1-0) 3, North Jackson (2-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 2, Munford (2-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 2-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 2-0; 205
3. Walter Wellborn; 2-0; 181
4. Flomaton; 2-0; 153
5. T.R. Miller; 2-1; 132
6 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery; 2-1; 89
6 (tie) Pike Co.; 1-1; 89
8. Ohatchee; 2-1; 57
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 2-1; 51
10. Reeltown; 2-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (3-0) 12, Montgomery Aca. (3-0) 12, Providence Chr. (1-2) 5, Thomasville (2-0) 5, Opp (2-1) 4, East Lawrence (3-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (22); 2-0; 272
2. Randolph Co. (1); 2-0; 189
3. Mars Hill Bible; 2-1; 172
4. Red Bay; 2-0; 159
5. Lanett; 2-1; 145
6. Spring Garden; 2-0; 113
7. G.W. Long; 1-0; 96
8. Ariton; 2-1; 62
9. Clarke Co.; 2-0; 54
10. Elba; 2-1; 19
Others receiving votes: Luverne (2-1) 9, North Sand Mountain (2-0) 8, Falkville (3-0) 7, Westbrook Chr. (2-0) 5, Addison (1-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 2-0; 276
2. Linden; 2-0; 205
3. Sweet Water; 1-1; 179
4. Maplesville; 2-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 1-0; 134
6. Pickens Co.; 1-1; 108
7. Decatur Heritage; 1-2; 73
8. Millry; 2-0; 67
9. Winterboro; 3-0; 29
10. Fruitdale; 1-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Florala (2-0) 27, Marengo (0-2) 7, Hubbertville (1-1) 5, Valley Head (2-1) 4, Victory Chr. (3-0) 4, Loachapoka (2-1) 3.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (20); 1-0; 266
2. Glenwood (3); 3-0; 214
3. Chambers Aca.; 3-0; 174
4. Bessemer Aca.; 1-1; 163
5. Pike Liberal Arts; 2-0; 135
6. Edgewood; 3-0; 104
7. Escambia Aca.; 2-1; 93
8. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-1; 72
9. Jackson Aca.; 3-0; 49
10. Monroe Aca.; 1-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (3-0) 5, Morgan Aca. (2-0) 1, Sparta (0-2) 1.
