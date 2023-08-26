Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.