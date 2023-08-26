The Fort Payne cross country programs opened the 2023 season at Tadd’s 2-Mile event at John R. Esslinger’s Trail of Champions at Scottsboro High School on Thursday night.
Fort Payne placed third in the varsity girls 2-mile race with a total time of 1:10:22.29. Kyndal Hughes led the Wildcats with a fourth-place finish, clocking in at 12 minutes, 56 seconds. Reese McCurdy (13:54.94) finished 10th and Sara Boatwright (14:11.97) was 16th.
Scottsboro won the varsity girls race with a total time of 1:05:28.25 and Randolph (1:08:59.73) was second.
In the varsity boys race, Fort Payne (55:26.80) finished fourth in the team standings. Huntsville (51:39.60) was first, Scottsboro (54:38.50) finished second and Randolph (55:39.40) placed third.
Leading the Fort Payne varsity boys was Pablo Rodriguez (10:22.80) with a ninth-place finish. Samuel Moses (10:27.80) clocked in 12th overall and Tyler Anthony (10:32.60) was 13th overall.
Fort Payne earned a runner-up finish in the junior high girls division, clocking a total time of 1:20:28.20. Huntsville (1:11:17.30) won the event.
Kailey Cameron (14:15.10) led the Wildcats, finishing fourth overall. Arianna Ignacio (14:24.30) placed fifth overall and Sarah Morgan (16:45.40) was 15th overall.
In the junior high boys race, Fort Payne (1:09:58.31) finished fourth in the team standings. Huntsville (59:00.07) won the event, Randolph (1:01:06.45) was second and Scottsboro (1:02:00.82) was third.
Leading Fort Payne was Hudson Haas (12:42.78) in 15th place, while Everett Horton (12:45.68) was 16th.
Fort Payne competes in the Pisgah Invitational on Saturday. Also scheduled to compete from DeKalb County: Collinsville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Henagar, Plainview and Sylvania.
