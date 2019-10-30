Third-ranked Geraldine defeats fourth-ranked Lexington

HUNTSVILLE — No. 3 Geraldine posted a 4-0 record to win the Class 3A North Volleyball Super Regional on Friday at the Von Braun Center. It’s the program’s first Super Regional title.
It’s also the first time the Bulldogs have reached the Super Regional finals since the AHSAA adopted the format in 2013.
Geraldine (40-8) beat Winfield 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 in the opening round and whipped Holly Pond 25-9, 25-7, 25-23 in the second round.
The Bulldogs swept ninth-ranked Westminster Christian 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 in the semifinals. They took down No. 4 Lexington 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 in the finals.
Geraldine’s tournament leaders were:
Lydia Hitchcock, two aces, 46 assists and 10 digs
Joanna Hammett, 27 digs
Haven Hall, seven aces, 40 kills, 21 blocks and 13 digs
Jayden Dismuke, three aces and 69 digs
Lilly Rowell, nine aces, 19 kills, two blocks and 45 digs
Kirby Smith, seven aces, 73 assists and three digs
Kelsey Combs, one kill, eight blocks and two digs
Baley Young, 10 kills and 13 blocks
Sarah Harris, 22 kills, 15 blocks and three digs
Jerika Gary, four aces, 43 kills, 12 blocks and 20 digs
Geraldine faces No. 10 Prattville Christian in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Tournament on Wednesday morning at 8 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The winner meets either No. 5 Houston Academy or No. 7 Carbon Hill in the semifinals Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The finals are Thursday morning at 8 at Bill Harris Arena, which is adjacent to the CrossPlex.
