Third-ranked Geraldine defeats fourth-ranked Lexington
Third-ranked Geraldine defeated fourth-ranked Lexington in the finals to win the Class 3A North Super Regional championship in Huntsville. Bulldog team members are, front row, from left, Chloe Murdock, Kelsey Combs, Lydia Hitchcock, Hannah Dalton, Jayden Dismuke, Kirby Smith, Jada Moses, Tinsley Satterfield and Alexis Powell; back row, from left, Brooklyn Hall, Lilly Rowell, Haven Hall, Baley Young, Jerika Gary, Sarah Harris, Joanna Hammett, Lydia West and head coach Renee Bearden.

 Contributed

HUNTSVILLE — No. 3 Geraldine posted a 4-0 record to win the Class 3A North Volleyball Super Regional on Friday at the Von Braun Center. It’s the program’s first Super Regional title.

It’s also the first time the Bulldogs have reached the Super Regional finals since the AHSAA adopted the format in 2013.

Geraldine (40-8) beat Winfield 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 in the opening round and whipped Holly Pond 25-9, 25-7, 25-23 in the second round.

The Bulldogs swept ninth-ranked Westminster Christian 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 in the semifinals. They took down No. 4 Lexington 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 in the finals.

Geraldine’s tournament leaders were:

Lydia Hitchcock, two aces, 46 assists and 10 digs

Joanna Hammett, 27 digs

Haven Hall, seven aces, 40 kills, 21 blocks and 13 digs

Jayden Dismuke, three aces and 69 digs

Lilly Rowell, nine aces, 19 kills, two blocks and 45 digs

Kirby Smith, seven aces, 73 assists and three digs

Kelsey Combs, one kill, eight blocks and two digs

Baley Young, 10 kills and 13 blocks

Sarah Harris, 22 kills, 15 blocks and three digs

Jerika Gary, four aces, 43 kills, 12 blocks and 20 digs

Geraldine faces No. 10 Prattville Christian in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Tournament on Wednesday morning at 8 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The winner meets either No. 5 Houston Academy or No. 7 Carbon Hill in the semifinals Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The finals are Thursday morning at 8 at Bill Harris Arena, which is adjacent to the CrossPlex.

