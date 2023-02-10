Tyla Tatum tallied a game-high 19 points, Rylee Tillery swished three 3s and Collinsville edged Fyffe 44-35 in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Area 12 Tournament in Sand Rock on Monday night.
Emma Twilley finished with 18 points and Hadlee Powell had six points to pace Fyffe in the elimination game.
Plainview 83, Geraldine 27 —
Gracie Rowell poured in five 3-pointers and led Plainview with 19 points and six steals, as the top-seeded Bears eliminated Geraldine in the Class 3A Area 14 Tournament’s semifinal round in Rainsville on Monday night.
Sawyer Kate Hulgan finished with 15 points (three 3-pointers) for Plainview. Kadie Brooks added 14 points (four 3s) and Lauren Jimmerson contributed 11 points.
Addisyn Heard sank four 3-point baskets and scored 14 points, as four Ider girls scored in double figures en route to beating Section in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament in Ider on Monday night.
Aubree Chapman registered 12 points for the top-seeded Hornets. Cambree Chapman scored 10 points and KK Wilborn made three 3s for nine points.
Taegan Whitmire’s 11 points led the No. 4-seeded Lions, and Makeena Arndt added eight points.
Cornerstone 54, Glen Iris 26 —
Mackenzie Ely finished with 17 points and Jaelin Monroe and Sadie Camp contributed eight points apiece in Cornerstone Christian Academy’s rout of Glen Iris in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Leah Griffin paced Glen Iris with 18 points.
The Eagles improved to 14-7 overall, while sporting a 7-1 record in ACAA Division 2A Region A-North competition, and host a sub-state game Thursday, Feb. 16.
Woodville 62, Valley Head 56 —
Valley Head’s Sophia Blair poured in 34 points and Bella Lewis added 13 points in a semifinal-round loss to Woodville in the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament at Skyline on Tuesday night.
Jessica Sirten recorded a game-high 37 points for the No. 3-seeded Panthers. Kallie Brown scored nine points and L.G. Beard chipped in eight points.
