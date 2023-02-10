Tyla Tatum tallied a game-high 19 points, Rylee Tillery swished three 3s and Collinsville edged Fyffe 44-35 in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Area 12 Tournament in Sand Rock on Monday night.

Emma Twilley finished with 18 points and Hadlee Powell had six points to pace Fyffe in the elimination game. 

