With the rosters for the 2021 Girls’ North-South All-Star Cross Country Race being released this week, Fort Payne junior Maddie Jackson was listed to represent DeKalb County for Team North.
Jackson, who clocked 19:58.97 to finish 13th overall in the Class 6A girls championship race this fall, was the lone DeKalb selection for the event.
The race will take place during North-South All-Star Week, scheduled for July 12-15. The two 10-member teams are comprised of 2022 rising seniors.
The North All-Stars include Maci Mills of Hewitt-Trussville, who finished 13th clocking 19:57.01 in the 7A championship race, and Corner’s Myka Rogers took eighth place in the 5A state race with a 20:18.21 time.
Leading the South girls’ contingent are Auburn runners Sangie Lincoln-Velez and Lessye Gray,who crossed the finish line first and 29th, respectively, in the 7A state championships in 2020 with times of 18:29.97 and 20:50.96 for the state champion Tigers. Opelika’s Breckin Gould took fourth place in last fall’s 6A state meet race with a 19:18.62 time.
Coaches for the 2020 all-star squads will be the coaches for 2021, since last summer’s competition was canceled due to COVID concerns. The coaches include: (North girls)Sandra Lunch, Florence; (North Boys) John Moore,White Plains; Michael McGovern, Mountain Brook, administrative coach for both teams; (South Girls) Hollis Johnson,Montgomery Catholic; (South Boys) Cliff Carter,Providence Christian; Ron Peters, Smiths Station, administrative coach for both teams.
Leading the North boys’ team is Jack Lowe of Pell City, who finished fourth in the 6A state race last November, clocking 16:04.25 over the 3.1-mile course; that time was the best time in last fall’s state meet of any runner selected to the North squad. Class 7A runners Mitchell Phillips of Hewitt-Trussville, Trey Hurt of Florence and Keegan Verble of Grissom finished 19th, 20th and 22nd in the 7A state meet in 2020 with times of 16:25.28, 16:26.98 and 16:32.12, respectively. Steele Joiner of Lawrence County, who finished third in the 5A championships, ran a time of 16:32.42.
Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean anchors the South squad after winning the 5A state title last fall with a winning time of 15:33.83. Joseph Perry of UMS-Wright joins Dean on the South squad after finishing second in the 5A state meet with a 16:2043 time. Central-Phenix City’s Sean Dorrill clocked 15:59.24 in the 7A state meet race in 2020 and finished eighth overall. Class 4A state champion Connor Patterson of Providence Christian, who clocked 16:28.63 in the 2020 state championships, is also on the South squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.