DeKalb County cross country programs competed at the Scottsboro Invitational on Saturday morning, delivering some strong performances.
Plainview’s Jaxson Bruce, an eighth-grader, highlighted the varsity girls small school race with a winning time of 21:45.94 at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Fort Payne eighth-grader Kyndal Hughes captured the junior varsity girls 2-mile victory in 13:32.50, while her team was the runner-up to Hewitt-Trussville.
In the varsity girls large school race, Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza (19:41.81) placed third.
Varsity girls small school division
Whitesburg Christian Academy won with a low score of 35 points, Cold Springs (73) placed second and Westminster Christian Academy (76) third.
Plainview finished fifth in the varsity girls small school division. Abby Williams (24:36.06) was Plainview’s second finisher, 22nd overall. Also for Plainview, Lyda Smith (26:57.14) clocked in 42nd overall, Addie Kate Higdon (28:10.51) finished 54th, Jayden Blackwell (28:44.14) was 58th, Marlee Townsend (28:47.12) was 59th and Jada Hampton (32:13.13) was 79th.
Collinsville placed ninth in the division. Andrea Hernandez (29:29.39) placed 65th, Lorenza Pedro (31:02.37) clocked in 74th, Ana Juarez (33:56.27) was 86th, Gracie Griggs (34:38.57) 89th and Fernanda Hernandez (38:00.25) 96th.
Sloan Rodriguez (29:13.71) paced Geraldine with a 63rd-place finish. Teammate Gabriella Bartolome (32:42.09) placed 82nd, Karissa Brock (32:56.21) finished 83rd and Sophie Bearden (36:42.83) 94th.
Varsity girls large school division
James Clemens was the winning team with 40 points, while Hewitt-Trussville (58) was runner-up and Scottsboro (83) was third. St. John Paul II Catholic (133) placed fourth and Fort Payne (139) fifth.
For Fort Payne, Abigail Vega (22:00.51) earned a 27th-place finish, while Madison Wright (22:38.88) was 35th, Reese McCurdy (22:50.61) was 37th, Sara Boatwright (23:29.37) 47th, Ruthie Jones (23:38.60) 51st and Michelle Belman (24:58.56) 72nd.
Varsity boys small school division
Sand Rock (49) won the event. J.B. Pennington (67) placed second and Pisgah (76) third.
Plainview finished seventh with 160 points, led by Israel Johnson’s 30th-place effort in 20:55.25. Cayson Hall (22:06.99) clocked in 36th, Ryder Mauldin (22:12.06) was 38th, Jackson Smith (23:13.06) 50th, Collin Hall (23:25.21) 53rd and Bryson Bell (25:12.22) 65th.
Collinsville’s Luis Miguel Felipe (24:57.29) clocked in 63rd, while Josue Juarez (27:09.47) placed 71st, Roberto Gallegos (27:19.04) was 73rd and Cristian Cano (28:34.15) 79th.
For Geraldine, William Knight (20:50.79) finished 29th, Aiden Windham (27:10.00) was 72nd and Xander Moses (28:02.58) 77th.
Varsity boys large school division
James Clemens (46) took the top spot, Hewitt-Trussville (61) was runner-up and Scottsboro (69) placed third. Randolph (104) finished fourth and Fort Payne (169) was fifth.
Lane Pilotte (17:35.35) led Fort Payne with a 28th-place finish. Pablo Rodriguez (17:48.13) clocked in 32nd, while Tyler Anthony (18:21.81) placed 41st, Ian Norman (18:39.63) was 49th and Samuel Moses (18:43.44) 52nd. Jose Sebastian (19:40.86) notched a 70th-place effort and Ismael Jiminez (20:49.87) was 99th.
JV girls 2-mile
Hewitt-Trussville (40) won the division, with Fort Payne (57) placing second and Scottsboro (71) third. Plainview (180) finished seventh and Collinsville (311) was 11th.
Ava Kate Jett (14:56.42) clocked in eighth for Fort Payne. Isabel Reyes (15:20.82) placed 12th, Arianna Ignacio (15:38.23) was 16th and Kailey Cameron (16:04.78) tallied a 23rd overall finish. Sandra Sebastian (16:05.27) was 24th, Ellie Cyrus (17:13.33) was 39th, Josselyn Vega (17:27.31) 43rd, Sarah Morgan (17:48.53) 50th and Bittney Gonzalez (18:51.82) 66th.
Plainview’s Emma Graham (15:50.85) came in 21st, while Abigail Mays (16:46.40) placed 34th, Navaeh Boyd (17:13.35) finished 40th, Bristol Waldrop (18:00.97) was 53rd and Kresley Culpepper (19:37.11) tallied a 73rd-place finish.
Keyra Aguilera (20:25.34) led Collinsville’s runners, finishing 81st. Carlee Davis (20:25.39) finished 82nd, Carmmen Corona (21:15.96) placed 85th and Brayleigh Smith (21:51.15) was 90th. Also for Collinsville, Halle Peek (22:00.15) placed 93rd and Yarisel Mendez Limon (24:48.31) was 106th.
JV boys 2-mile
Scottsboro collected 50 points in a winning finish, James Clemens (75) was runner-up and Hewitt-Trussville (80) was third. Fort Payne (171) placed sixth, Plainview (350) finished 12th.
Leading Fort Payne was Logan Bryant, clocking in at 13:16.98 to place 17th overall. Yair Barrentoes placed 18th with a time of 13:17.97, Daniel Deleon (13:35.74) placed 29th and Orlando Valdez (14:48.41) finished 70th, while Franklin Jeronimo (14:49.10) was 71st. Also for Fort Payne, Lucio Jimenez (15:17.90) finished 82nd, John Hernandez (15:33.68) was 90th and Matias Jimenez (15:52.14) finished 99th, with Pedro Miguel (16:30.03) placing 116th.
For Plainview, Will Jackson (14:49.55) clocked in 73rd, with teammate Carter Boswell (15:23.99) placing 86th, Eli Crawford (16:00.07) 104th and Collin Wilborn (17:13.38) 126th. Aaron Easterby (17:19.47) finished 129th, Brandon Horton (18:05.06) was 135th and Cooper Mitchell (18:06.51) 137th.
Henagar Junior High was paced by Trent Thomas’ 96th-place finish in 15:47.96. Beau Martin (18:31.94) finished 142nd and Keegan Johnson (23:49.51) was 159th.
