Fort Payne’s Ibsen sets new vaulting record

A week after breaking her previous Fort Payne High School record in pole vaulting, Lennon Ibsen set a new personal and school mark in the event.
The Fort Payne senior who will join Jacksonville State University’s women's track and field team recorded a 12-foot, 6-inch leap en route to winning the pole vault competition and two other events at Arab High School’s Friday “Knight” Invitational on Friday.
Ibsen broke her 12-foot, 3-inch jump from the previous week’s Guntersville Friday Night Lights event.
In addition to her 12-6, record-breaking jump to win the vaulting event, Ibsen also placed first in the triple jump (35-2), first in the long jump (16-8 1/2), and was part of the Fort Payne girls’ fourth-place, 4x100-meter relay finish with teammates Ruthie Jones, Sophia Trammell and Lydie Varnadore.
Jones earned a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 1:01.32, and adding a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash (27.27). Maddie Jackson was first in the 800-meter run (2:29.31) and second in the 1600-meter run (5:30.51). The 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Reese McCurdy, Abigail Vega was second (10:15.66).
Aubrey Evans claimed first in the high jump (5-4), adding a fifth-place mark in the triple jump (33-7). Varnadore was first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.17) and second in the 300-meter hurdles.
In the girls’ throwing events, Fort Payne’s Brylan Gray won the shot put event (35-5) and was fourth in the discus throw (90-4), and Cooper Garrett won the javelin throw (116-2) with a sixth-place finish in the shot put (29-1).
For the Fort Payne boys, Darrell Prater was first in the javelin throw (161-9) and third in discus throw (127-2).
Malik Turner captured a runner-up finish in the high jump (6-0), and was part of the Fort Payne boys’ second-place, 4x100-meter relay finish with teammates Skyler Cody, Patrick Sherrill and Kobe King.
Cody notched a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (15.63), and Owen Pettis was third in the 200-meter dash (22.96).
Results from DeKalb County teams at Arab High School’s Friday “Knight” Invitational:
FORT PAYNE
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Sophia Trammell, 16th, 14.05
Arianna Johnson, 24th, 14.46
200-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, second, 27.27
Sophia Trammell, 20th, 29.39
400-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, first, 1:01.32
Madison Wright, 12th, 1:06.25
Mollie Sanderson, 17th, 1:07.57
800-meter run
Maddie Jackson, first, 2:29.31
Abigail Vega, 12th, 2:35.80
Michelle Belman, 24th, 2:46.64
1600-meter run
Maddie Jackson, second, 5:30.51
Kyndal Hughes, 11th, 5:52.21
Abigail Vega, 18th, 6:05.42
Michelle Belman, 28th, 6:20.22
3200-meter run
Anahi Barboza, fifth, 12:22.54
Kyndal Hughes, sixth, 12:30.11
Reese McCurdy, ninth, 12:53.00
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 17.17
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, second, 50.93
4x100-meter relay
(Ruthie Jones, Lennon Ibsen, Sophia Trammell, Lydie Varnadore), fourth, 53.42
4x800-meter relay
(Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Reese McCurdy, Abigail Vega), second, 10:15.56
High Jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 5-4
Jordan Strogov, third, 5-0
Lydie Varnadore, seventh, 4-8
Long Jump
Lennon Ibsen, first, 16-8 1/2
Triple Jump
Lennon Ibsen, first, 35-2
Aubrey Evans, fifth, 33-7
Cooper Garrett, ninth, 31-11 1/2
Arianna Johnson, 10th, 31-10 1/2
Savannah Hall, 16th, 30-7
Austin Walker, 20th, 29-7 1/2
Pole Vault
Lennon Ibsen, first, 12-6
Jordan Strogov, 10th, 7-0
Discus
Brylan Gray, fourth, 90-4
Francisco Sebasti, sixth, 78-11
Mckenna Jackson, 26th, 54-11
Javelin
Cooper Garrett, first, 116-2
Bella Weaver, fourth, 104-3
Seagan Hill, 15th, 63-3
Shot Put
Brylan Gray, first, 35-5
Cooper Garrett, sixth, 29-1
Mckeena Jackson, 10th, 28-5
BOYS
100-meter dash
Skyler Cody, 24th, 12.34
200-meter dash
Owen Pettis, third, 22.96
Cooper Perea, 18th, 24.24
400-meter dash
Patrick Sherrill, sixth, 52.59
Owen Pettis, eighth, 53.66
Cooper Perea, 26th, 56.58
Oliver Perea, 40th, 59.81
800-meter run
Ian Norman, 25th, 2:13.37
Samuel Moses, 30th, 2:15.70
Samuel Campero, 32nd, 2:16.35
Pablo Rodriguez, 36th, 2:17.15
1600-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, 39th, 5:08.67
Samuel Moses, 43rd, 5:10.32
Samuel Campero, 50th, 5:14.90
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, second, 15.63
300-meter hurdles
Ryder Griggs, 14th, 49.41
4x100-meter relay
(Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill, Kobe King), second, 44.84
4x800-meter relay
(Ian Norman, Samuel Moses, Pablo Rodriguez, Samuel Campero), fifth, 9:02.98
High Jump
Malik Turner, second, 6-0
Shaq Hawkins, fifth, 5-10
Long Jump
Shaq Hawkins, fourth, 20-8
Kobe King, 15th, 19-1/2
Triple Jump
Kobe King, sixth, 40-7
Patrick Sherrill, ninth, 39-9
Ryder Griggs, 19th, 35-1
Pole Vault
Ryder Griggs, sixth, 10-0
Discus
Darrell Prater, third, 127-2
Eli Frasier, 13th, 100-5
Caden Kilgore, 15th, 96-10
Javelin
Darrell Prater, first, 161-9
Carter Tinker, sixth, 138-1
Eli Frasier, 16th, 119-4
Shot Put
Darrell Prater, 13th, 39-0
Caden Kilgore, 14th, 38-0
Eli Frasier, 17th, 37-6
Hayden Presley, 23rd, 36-4
FYFFE
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Kirby Coots, 17th, 14.14
Adyson Bailey, 26th, 14.53
Jordis Matthews, 27th, 14.56
Nataly Woodle, 34th, 14.85
Jacey Green, 43rd, 15.39
Emma Twilley, 50th, 16.37
200-meter dash
Kirby Coots, 21st, 29.50
Adyson Bailey, 24th, 30.03
Jordis Matthews, 33rd, 30.91
400-meter dash
Miley Westbrook, 32nd, 1:11.47
Hadley West, 54th, 1:20.47
4x100-meter relay
Relay Team, 10th, 56.38
Long Jump
Kirby Coots, ninth, 14-2
Adyson Bailey, 13th, 13-10
Nataly Woodle, 19th, 13-4
Jacey Green, 20th, 13-2 1/2
Emma Twilley, 32nd, 11-5
Discus
Hadlee Powell, 25th, 56-2
Sadie Smith, 34th, 44-3
Shot Put
Hadlee Powell, 13th, 26-10
Sadie Smith, 21st, 24-6
BOYS
100-meter dash
James Martin, 47th, 13.12
Dominic Hall, 54th, 13.29
Brycen Green, 64th, 14.67
200-meter dash
Brycen Green, 66th, 30.74
1600-meter run
Dawson McCollum, 48th, 5:14.51
