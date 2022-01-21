Kennzie Smith scored 14 points and Makinley Traylor had 13 points, as Ider staved off Sylvania’s late rally for a 43-33 victory in the semifinal round of the DeKalb County Tournament in Rainsville on Thursday night.
The No. 2-seeded Hornets advanced to play No. 1 Plainview in the championship round, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Leianna Currie finished with 12 points and Anna Farmer added eight points for the No. 3 Rams (12-9).
Sylvania was fueled by a 7-0, fourth-quarter run that sliced a 16-point to a one-point deficit across 6 minutes.
Farmer scored in the paint three straight times following a Currie 3-pointer to pull the Rams within 34-31 with 3:02 left in regulation. Currie scored a driving layup to bring Sylvania within 34-33 with 1:55 to go, completing the 7-0 run.
The Hornets’ defense kept Sylvania scoreless the rest of the way, wrapping the game on a 4-0 run. Traylor made 7 of 9 free-throw attempts in the fourth.
At the end of the opening period, Ider (14-8) maintained an 8-7 edge before turning it into a 19-15 halftime lead.
Traylor assisted Savannah Seals and Maliyah Smith with respective 3-point baskets, and Smith added a fast-break layup to help the Hornets to a 3-0 run to begin the second period.
In the third, a Kinsley Carson 3-pointer extended Ider’s lead to 29-17. An Allie Pruett 3-pointer and a Smith layup closed the quarter for Ider’s offense.
