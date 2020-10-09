Marcos Vega ran for 100 yards with a rushing score and a receiving, Brody McCurdy ran for 86 yards and the Plainview Bears defeated the Collinsville Panthers 29-13 at Chad Hawkins Stadium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
The Bears finished the night with 292 yards of offense, including 288 yards rushing, and improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Class 3A Region 7 competition.
Vega scored on a 3-yard run and McCurdy added a 2-point conversion run to give Plainview an 8-0 advantage at the 8:11 mark in the first quarter. Noah White found Vega for a 4-yard scoring connection with 10:13 left in half to extend the lead to 14-0.
Collinsville’s Malachi Orr added a 3-yard scoring run with 7:27 to play in the half.
Levi Brown returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown at the 7-minute mark in the second quarter and Vega added a 2-point conversion run.
Keaton Deboard scored on a 23-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds to play in the half to bring the Panthers within 22-13 at halftime.
McCurdy added an 8-yard scoring run with 2:59 left in the third to cap the scoring.
Collinsville finished with 226 yards of offense, including 192 yards rushing.
Malachi Orr rushed for 124 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown for the Panthers. Dalton Hughes completed 3 of 7 passes for 34 yards and an interception and ran for 37 yards on 20 carries.
Plainview visits Sylvania on Friday.
Collinsville hosts Asbury on Friday.
