Lily Boswell tossed a perfect game while striking out nine in a 22-0 victory in three innings against Asbury on Thursday.
The Bears piled up 15 runs in the first inning and seven more in the second frame.
Tessa Word finished with a home run and two doubles, driving in four runs in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate for Plainview. Hannah Regula added a home run, going 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, and Boswell batted 2 for 2 with an RBI. Mia Tidmore hit a triple and drove in four runs, Abby Williams drove in two runs, Mallory Linsdey scored two runs with four RBIs and Lauren Jimmerson and Kadie Brooks chipped in three runs apiece.
The Bears capped the game with 11 hits, leaving only one runner stranded on base.
Asbury’s Kelsey Sampson walked 12 with no strikeouts and 19 earned runs in two innings of the loss.
Geraldine 11, Sylvania 1:
Gracey Johnson was 4 for 4 with a double, Lydia West had a two-run home run with three RBIs and Geraldine overwhelmed Sylvania on Thursday.
The Bulldogs amassed 11 hits, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second before Sylvania plated its lone run in the fourth inning.
JJ Dismuke batted 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Emily Oliver drove in two runs for Geraldine.
West struck out five and walked none while allowing one hit and no runs in three innings. Oliver added two innings, surrendering one run on one hit, walking one and striking out one.
Fort Payne 6, Fyffe 0:
AJ Kramer struck out 10 batters, walked one and allowed no runs on four hits in six innings of Fort Payne’s shutout win against Fyffe on Monday.
Kyleigh Thomas surrendered no hits or runs while striking out two and walking none in relief for the Wildcats.
Cory Kramer unleashed a two-run home run across the left-field fence in the second inning, pushing Fort Payne into a 4-0 lead. After an error tacked on another run Abby Phillips scored on a passed ball with two outs on the scoreboard.
AJ Kramer doubled and plated two runs, Graidin Haas chipped in two hits and two runs and Cory Kramer drove in two runs.
For the Red Devils, Chloe Hatch struck out six and walked four, while giving up six runs on eight hits in a complete-game effort.
Collinsville 15, Gaylesville 0:
Kayla Beene and Somer Stewart combined to shut out Gaylesville on Monday.
Beene earned the win in the circle, tossing three innings, striking out five and walking one while giving up one hit. Stewart allowed no hits, struck out four and walked one.
Beene added a solo home run, scoring three runs in a 3-for-4 hitting performance. Ella Coker added a two-run homer, Destini Jones batted 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and plated two runs and Sophia Wills and Rylee Tillery scored two runs.
The Panthers collected 12 hits, 12 RBIs, drew eight walks and left eight runners stranded on base.
On Thursday, the Panthers took a 14-9 loss to Glencoe.
Collinsville outhit the visitors 16-11, but Kaylee Higdon recorded two home runs on 2-for-3 hitting with six RBIs to power the Yellow Jackets. Jaxson Sizemore hit a double and scored two runs, Hailey Hanners added three hits with two runs scored and Summer Crump had two hits with an RBI and two runs scored.
In a complete game for Glencoe, Crump gave up 16 hits, struck out four and walked three.
Kayla Beene was 3 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the Panthers. Kristina Johnson was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Tyla Tatum was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Sophia Wills had a double on two hits and drove in four runs, and Somer Stewart added a double.
Stewart threw a complete game, surrendering 11 hits, striking out four and walking four.
