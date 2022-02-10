Four county teams appear in Week 1 soccer coaches’ polls

Four DeKalb County soccer teams appeared in the first edition of the regular season AHSAA coaches’ soccer polls.
In boys soccer, Fort Payne posted at No. 4 in Class 6A, Crossville appeared at No. 4 in Class 4A/5A and Collinsville was voted No. 7 in 1A/3A.
On the girls’ side, Collinsville was voted No. 15 in 1A/3A.
Here are the complete rankings, as voted on by soccer coaches from across the state, for Week 1:
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Oak Mountain – (2-0)
2. Vestavia Hills – (5-0)
3. Grissom – (2-0-2)
4. Huntsville – (3-1)
5. Florence – (3-0)
6. Hoover – (0-2-1)
7. Spain Park – (1-2)
8. Bob Jones – (1-1)
9. Davidson – (1-1-1)
10. Hewitt-Trussville – (1-1-2)
11. Fairhope – (2-0-1)
12. James Clemens – (1-0-1)
13. Thompson – (0-0)
14. Auburn – (1-0)
15. Daphne – (0-0)
Also receiving votes: Enterprise, Austin, Sparkman.
CLASS 6A
1. Mountain Brook – (3-0-1)
2. McGill-Toolen – (1-0)
3. Homewood – (2-1)
4. Fort Payne – (1-0)
5. Chelsea – (2-0-1)
6. Pelham – (2-2)
7. Briarwood – (2-1)
8. St. Paul’s – (0-0)
9. Randolph – (0-0)
10. Southside-Gadsden – (0-0-1)
11. Helena – (0-1)
12. Opelika – (0-1)
13. Pinson Valley – (1-0-2)
14. Spanish Fort – (1-2)
15. Robertsdale – (0-1)
Also receiving votes: Benjamin Russell, Hazel Green, Hartselle.
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Indian Springs – (1-1-1)
2. Montgomery Academy – (3-0)
3. John Carroll – (1-2)
4. Crossville – (1-0)
5. Guntersville – (3-0-1)
6. Russellville – (0-0)
7. St. John Paul II – (0-3)
8. Boaz – (0-2-1)
9. Madison Academy – (0-1)
10. American Christian – (0-0)
11. St. Michael – (0-0-1)
12. Oneonta – (0-0)
13. LAMP – (0-0)
14. Faith Academy – (0-0)
15. Pike Road – (0-1)
Also receiving votes: Carver-Birmingham.
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Bayside Academy – (1-0)
2. St. Luke’s – (0-0-1)
3. Mars Hill – (1-1)
4. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (0-0)
5. Trinity – (2-1)
6. Tanner – (2-1)
7. Collinsville – (2-0)
8. Susan Moore – (0-0-1)
9. Danville – (0-0)
10. Donoho – (1-0)
11. Elkmont – (1-1)
12. Tharptown – (0-0)
13. Cottage Hill – (0-2-1)
14. Montgomery Catholic – (0-0
15. Houston Academy – (0-0)
Also receiving votes: Prattville Christian.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Oak Mountain – (2-0)
2. Vestavia Hills – (0-0-1)
3. Spain Park – (1-0)
4. Huntsville – (0-1)
5. James Clemens – (2-0)
6. Hewitt-Trussville – (2-1)
7. Bob Jones – (1-1)
8. Sparkman – (0-0-1)
9. Thompson – (1-1)
10. Auburn – (0-0)
11. Fairhope – (4-0)
12. Enterprise – (0-0)
13. Hoover – (1-1)
14. Grissom – (1-1)
15. Smiths Station – (1-0)
Also receiving votes: Foley, Dothan.
CLASS 6A
1. Homewood – (0-0)
2. St. Paul’s – (0-0)
3. Chelsea – (1-1)
4. McGill-Toolen – (0-0)
5. Southside-Gadsden – (0-1)
6. Northridge – (1-0)
7. Briarwood – (0-0)
8. Pelham – (1-0)
9. Mountain Brook – (0-0)
10. Cullman – (0-1)
11. Spanish Fort – (1-0)
12. Decatur – (0-1)
13. Opelika – (1-0)
14. Gardendale – (1-0)
15. Baldwin County – (3-1)
Also receiving votes: Pell City, Benjamin Russell.
CLASS 4A/5A
1. Montgomery Academy – (0-0)
2. St. John Paul II – (0-0)
3. Guntersville – (0-0)
4. John Carroll – (0-0)
5. Altamont – (0-0)
6. Indian Springs – (0-0)
7. St. James – (0-0)
8. Carroll-Ozark – (0-0)
10. Westminster Christian – (0-0)
11. Westbrook Christian – (1-0)
12. Lincoln – (1-0)
13. St. Michael – (0-0)
14. Jacksonville – (0-0)
15. American Christian – (0-0) Also receiving votes: Sylacauga, East Limestone.
CLASS 1A/3A
1. Trinity – (0-0)
2. Susan Moore – (1-0)
3. Donoho – (1-0)
4. Cottage Hill – (1-2)
5. Mars Hill – (1-0)
6. Westminster-Oak Mountain – (0-0)
7. Glencoe – (0-0)
8. Danville – (0-0)
9. Whitesburg Christian – (0-0)
10. Bayside Academy – (0-0)
11. St. Luke’s – (0-2)
12. Tharptown – (0-0)
13. Providence Christian – (0-0)
14. Houston Academy – (0-0)
15. Collinsville – (0-0)
Also receiving votes: St. Bernard, Prattville Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.