Collinsville girls reach Class 2A’s No. 1 in ASWA rankings

After crossing the 20-win season plateau last week and a win against Class 3A’s Pisgah this week, the Collinsville girls have risen to the top spot in Class 2A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s girls high school basketball rankings this week.
The Panthers pulled off a 62-59 win against Pisgah on Monday. It was Pisgah’s second loss of the season and its first loss to a team from the state of Alabama since the 2016-17 Class 3A state championship game against Locust Fork, per Jason Bowen of The Jackson County Sentinel.
Collinsville wrapped up its regular-season schedule with a 56-23 win against Oakwood Adventist Academy on Thursday night.
Also in Class 2A, Fyffe moved up three spots to No. 5 this week. The Red Devils constructed a five-game win streak before Thursday night’s 78-70 loss to Sylvania.
Ider fell one spot to No. 10 in 2A. The Hornets rebounded from a three-game losing streak with a three-game win streak following Thursday night’s 47-32 triumph against Woodville.
Here’s a look at this week’s ASWA girls rankings in their entirety:
Class 7A
1. Hoover (26-1)
2. Foley (27-2)
3. Theodore (24-3)
4. Spain Park (25-4)
5. McGill-Toolen (22-5)
6. Austin (22-5)
7. Gadsden City (22-5)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (17-8)
9. Vestavia Hills (20-9)
10. Central-Phenix City (17-6)
Others nominated: Auburn (18-8), Davidson (16-10), Florence (18-8), Sparkman (15-14).
Class 6A
1. Hazel Green (26-2)
2. Athens (22-3)
3. Carver-Birmingham (24-5)
4. Lee-Huntsville (22-7)
5. Eufaula (23-5)
6. McAdory (21-5)
7. Opelika (22-6)
8. Dothan (19-3)
9. Homewood (23-2)
10. Carver-Montgomery (19-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (23-2), Chelsea (22-5), Cullman (20-8), Hartselle (17-11), Park Crossing (20-7), Pelham (19-5).
Class 5A
1. Ramsay (21-4)
2. Charles Henderson (22-0)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (22-3)
4. Madison Aca. (24-4)
5. Pleasant Grove (21-4)
6. East Limestone (22-3)
7. LeFlore (22-6)
8. Center Point (16-4)
9. Shelby Co. (18-4)
10. West Point (23-5)
Others nominated: Brewer (17-10), Jackson (20-5), Marbury (21-8), Mortimer Jordan (20-9).
Class 4A
1. Rogers (22-4)
2. Greensboro (23-1)
3. Anniston (20-3)
4. North Jackson (18-7)
5. Priceville (17-9)
6. Hokes Bluff (21-7)
7. Sipsey Valley (23-5)
8. Childersburg (23-4)
9. Trinity (18-6)
10. Deshler (18-8)
Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (16-11), Handley (18-7), Headland (18-4).
Class 3A
1. T.R. Miller (16-1)
2. Pisgah (23-3)
3. Prattville Chr. (26-2)
4. Susan Moore (22-3)
5. Pike Road (22-4)
6. Midfield (20-8)
7. Lauderdale Co. (22-5)
8. Montgomery Aca. (19-6)
9. Glencoe (19-8)
10. Phil Campbell (18-5)
Others nominated: Plainview (18-9), Straughn (16-5).
Class 2A
1. Collinsville (23-2)
2. Cold Springs (23-4)
3. G.W. Long (20-5)
4. Geneva Co. (19-5)
5. Fyffe (22-6)
6. Sacred Heart (19-7)
7. Sand Rock (18-8)
8. Central-Hayneville (19-3)
9. Hatton (22-5)
10. Ider (21-6)
Others nominated: Addison (17-2), Cedar Bluff (13-14), Reeltown (12-4), Samson (17-6).
Class 1A
1. Spring Garden (27-2)
2. Skyline (22-3)
3. St. Luke’s (19-4)
4. Mars Hill Bible (21-7)
5. Loachapoka (21-7)
6. Belgreen (18-8)
7. Decatur Heritage (14-11)
8. Georgiana (14-6)
9. Phillips-Bear Creek (12-11)
10. Pleasant Home (14-5)
Others nominated: Coosa Chr. (16-9), Elba (17-7), Falkville (16-8), Kinston (11-5), McIntosh (18-5), Talladega Co. Central (19-7), Vina (18-7), Westminster-Oak Mountain 16-5).
AISA
1. Southern Aca. (22-1)
2. Lee-Scott (19-2)
3. Glenwood (14-7)
4. Clarke Prep (19-6)
5. Monroe Aca. (13-1)
6. Pickens Aca. (14-5)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (19-7)
8. Springwood (14-6)
9. Patrician (9-7)
10. Northside Methodist (13-10)
Others nominated: Abbeville Chr. (14-7), Chambers Aca. (12-5), Fort Dale Aca. (11-6).
