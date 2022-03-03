Fort Payne sweeps Cherokee County at home

On Tuesday, the Fort Payne boys swept Cherokee County 9-0 and the Fort Payne girls topped Cherokee 6-3.
On the boys’ side, Bryson Lyles and Anthony Chhim won 8-1 at No.1 doubles, Austin Evans and David Allen Fischer won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles and Elijah Morgan and Kristopher Boyette were victorious 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.
In singles play, Lyles earned an 8-4 win at No.1, Chhim won 8-5 at No. 2 and Evan dominated 8-0 at No. 3. Fischer picked up an 8-5 victory at No. 4, Morgan was victorious 8-2 at No. 5 and Boyette won 8-2 at No. 6.
The Fort Payne boys improved to a 1-1 overall record.
In girls doubles, Anna Kate Akins and Jessica Simpson won 8-2 at No. 1, Monique Orozco and Emilee Benefield were defeated 8-3 at No. 2 and Malia Edwards and Cadence Burkhead won 8-5 at No. 3.
Akins won 9-7 at No. 1 singles, Simpson was victorious 8-6 at No. 2 and Orozco picked up an 8-5 victory at No. 3. Benefield took an 8-6 loss at No. 4 and Edwards was defeated 8-3 at No. 5, while Burkhead won 8-1 at No. 6.
The Fort Payne girls improved their overall record to 1-1.
