The Plainview and Fyffe volleyball teams earned spots in the Class 3A state tournament next week.
With a 3-1 win against Pleasant Valley, Plainview captured the AHSAA North Regional championship and the No. 1 seed from the north, while Fyffe swept Lauderdale County 3-0 in the third-place match to earn the No. 3 seed from the north in next week’s state tournament.
The Bears swept Lauderdale County 3-0 in the North Regional’s semifinal round after sweeping Danville 3-0 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Thursday.
Plainview plays Thomasville, a No. 4 seed from the south, on Court 1 in the state quarterfinal round at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
No additional statistical information was available from Plainview’s regional matches.
Fyffe swept Vinemont 3-0 in the quarterfinal round of the North Regional before falling 3-1 to Pleasant Valley in the semifinal round.
Bella Pettis finished the regional with 34 kills, 20 digs and two aces for the Red Devils, Chloe Hatch added 20 kills and 14 blocks with six digs and four aces. Libby White recorded 92 assists, 19 digs, six aces, four kills and two blocks, Jade Johnson chipped in 14 kills, seven digs, six blocks and four aces and Summer Anderson registered 19 digs, seven aces and two kills. Emily Webb collected 17 digs and two aces, Livia Cowart had 10 digs and one kill, Kirby Coots added 18 kills and six blocks and Jade Benefield had eight digs.
The Red Devils play Houston Academy, a No. 2 seed from the south, on Court 3 at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The winner advances to play the Plainview-Thomasville winner in the semifinal round at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The 3A state championship match is scheduled for noon Thursday.
The CrossPlex is located at 2337 Bessemer Rd., Birmingham, Al. 35208. For tickets, visit GoFan (http://gofan.co/app/school/AHSAA). The finals will be broadcasted live on the NFHS Network.
