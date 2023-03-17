AJ Kramer retired 15 and gave up three hits in a complete-game outing and Lydia Crane homered and doubled with four RBIs as Fort Payne held off Albertville’s late rally, winning 7-3 on Thursday.
Carley Cash chipped in a double and plated a run and Abby Phillips produced two hits and scored two runs, as the Wildcats improved to 7-7.
Adison Pierce surrendered six hits and struck out two in a complete game for the Aggies. Raylee Craven contributed a double and scored a run.
Plainview 10, Sylvania 0
Lily Boswell tossed a one-hitter while striking out 11 in Plainview’s five-inning rout of Class 3A Area 14 foe Sylvania in Rainsville on Thursday.
Mia Tidmore drove in four runs on three hits, including a triple and a double, for the Bears (6-0). Graidin Haas doubled and plated two runs and Abby Williams doubled on two hits with an RBI, while Mallory Lindsey drove in two runs on two hits and Chloe Hatch scattered two hits with an RBI.
Molly Weaver accounted for Sylvania’s lone hit. Anna Murdock lasted three innings in the loss, giving up six hits and runs, walking four and sitting one.
Ider 8, NSM 2
Makinley Traylor knocked two triples with an RBI and plated three runs in Ider’s win against North Sand Mountain on Thursday.
Lexi Brewer doubled on two hits with two RBIs, Brynley Traylor doubled on three hits and drove in a run and Sophia Murphey doubled on three hits with an RBI for the Hornets (7-5). Brynley Traylor delivered a complete game in the circle; she allowed five hits, struck out three and walked two.
NSM’s Cheyenne Boatner homered and Gracie Holland added a triple. Caybree Dobbins sat five and surrendered 13 hits in a complete game.
Fyffe 20, Collinsville 17
Elli Stone accounted for a two-run home run and four RBIs and Fyffe manufactured eight runs in the seventh inning, rallying past Collinsville in a Class 2A Area 11 matchup Tuesday.
Stone tallied three hits and runs, Kendra Fay doubled twice with four RBIs and three runs scored and Livia Cowart knocked two doubles and plated three runs for the Red Devils (3-8). Briley Bynum, Madelyn Hawkins and Samantha Galloway each recorded a double. Katie Edge tossed 2 1/3 innings; she gave up four runs on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts.
Sophia Wills blasted a three-run homer across center field to lift the Panthers (0-6) into a 17-12 advantage in the sixth frame; she compiled four RBIs and plated four runs. Rylee Tillery doubled and drove in five runs. Wills allowed 12 hits and runs while striking out three and walking two across 4 1/3 innings.
Plainview 2, Scottsboro 0
The pitching duo of Lily Boswell and Chloe Hatch delivered a shutout and Hatch added a home run, as Plainview blanked Scottsboro in Rainsville on Tuesday.
Boswell struck out seven and walked one while surrendering one hit across four innings, and Hatch gave up one hit while sitting three and walking none for the Bears (5-0). Abby Williams and Mia Tidmore had a double apiece at the plate
Hannah Regula singled home Williams in the first inning, before Hatch sent a screaming fly ball over the left-field fence in the sixth inning.
Anna Stuart Dawson gave up five hits and struck out six in a complete game for the Wildcats (9-4). Brooklyn McGee accounted for the team’s two hits.
Ider 10, Geraldine 0
Ider’s Miklyn Troxtel and Julie Mavity pitched a shutout against Geraldine in Ider on Tuesday.
Troxtel earned the win in three innings, retiring three and allowing one hit for the Hornets (6-5). Mavity struck out five and surrendered no hits. Hanna Stevens tripled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored, and Lexi Brewer had two doubles while scattering three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Makinley Traylor doubled and tripled on three hits with an RBI and a run scored and Brynley Traylor doubled with two RBIs and a run scored, while Sophia Murphey doubled on two hits and plated two runs and Reece Jones added a double.
Sylvania 16, Asbury 0
Molly Weaver smashed a grand slam and finished with six RBIs in Sylvania’s three-inning romp past Class 3A Area 14 foe Asbury in Sylvania on Tuesday.
Weaver hammered a ball over the left-field fence in the first inning, plating teammates Harlee Turner, Leianna Currie and Makayla Wright to give Sylvania (10-6) a 4-0 lead. Weaver doubled in a runner in the second to extend the lead to 7-0 before Sylvania pushed it to 16-0 before Asbury escaped the bottom half of the frame.
Weaver batted 3 for 3 with two doubles and plated two runs. Turner hit a triple and a double and tossed a complete game, striking out eight and surrendering no hits. Sylvania received doubles from Currie, Wright, Callie Ashley, Alysia Ferguson and Anna Murdock.
Asbury’s Kelsey Sampson took the complete-game loss, giving up 14 hits while walking two and sitting one.
Skyline 10, Valley Head 0
Adleigh Lockett surrendered 10 runs on one hit, walked eight and sat three, while recording Valley Head’s lone hit in a shutout loss against Class 1A Area 15 rival Skyline on Tuesday.
Olivia Treece retired seven and allowed one hit in three winning innings for the Vikings (7-0); she added an RBI-triple at the plate. Jayla Ross tripled with an RBI and plated three runs.
The Tigers’ record dropped to 2-7.
Sylvania 10, Fyffe 3
Sylvania’s Leianna Currie doubled and drove in five runs, and Alysia Ferguson recorded a triple and a double in a victory against Fyffe in Game 2 of a doubleheader Monday.
The Rams produced 10 runs on 10 hits, receiving doubles from Anna Murdock and Molly Weaver. Kirby Wisner picked up the win in 4 1/3 innings in the circle, striking out three and walking four while giving up one hit and no runs.
Briley Bynum allowed three runs on one hit in one inning in the loss for the Red Devils (3-8). Kendra Fay dealt six innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Livia Cowart tripled and Samantha Galloway and Bynum each doubled.
In Sylvania’s 15-0, four-inning rout of Crossville in Game 1, Wisner pitched a perfect game. She sat eight and walked none in 47 total pitches, while adding a double at the plate.
Currie homered for the Rams, and Murdock, Harlee Turner and Molly Weaver each tripled. Callie Ashley knocked two doubles, while Makayla Owens and Turner added a double apiece.
Ider 13, Collinsville 3
Makinley Traylor drove in four runs from a triple and a double in Ider's victory against Collinsville on Monday.
Sophia Murphey doubled and Julie Mavity registered three RBIs for the Hornets. Brynley Traylor sat eight and gave up three runs on four hits in a complete game in the circle.
Collinsville’s Tyla Tatum took the loss in 5 2/3 innings; she allowed 13 runs on nine hits and struck out three. Ella Coker and Sophia Wills each registered a double.
Fyffe 14, Crossville 4
Elli Stone mashed two triples on three hits and drove in four runs, as Fyffe topped Crossville in five innings Monday.
Madelyn Hawkins plated two runs on an inside-the-park home run to right field in the second inning, propelling the Red Devils to a 9-0 advantage. Samantha Galloway tripled and Nevaeh Smith scattered three hits with two RBIs and three runs scored. Shelby Sisk struck out four and gave up four runs on two hits in 2 1/3 innings, while Katie Edge allowed no hits or runs and sat two.
Crossville’s Brooklyn Andrews struck out five while giving up 13 hits in a complete game in the circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.