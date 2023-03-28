The Fort Payne tennis teams each earned 8-1 victories against Class 6A Section 8 foe Lee at Fort Payne High School last Thursday.

On the boys’ side, Fort Payne’s Carson Pike and Kris Boyette defeated Leshaun Vann and Jamale Blake 8-4 at No. 1 singles, while Eli Walters and Patrick Long topped Kyrie Ervin and Aaron Mertz 8-4 at No. 2 and Joseph Hernandez and Brandon Macpherson beat Shawn Bryant and Adrian Mitchell 9-7 at No. 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.