The Fort Payne tennis teams each earned 8-1 victories against Class 6A Section 8 foe Lee at Fort Payne High School last Thursday.
On the boys’ side, Fort Payne’s Carson Pike and Kris Boyette defeated Leshaun Vann and Jamale Blake 8-4 at No. 1 singles, while Eli Walters and Patrick Long topped Kyrie Ervin and Aaron Mertz 8-4 at No. 2 and Joseph Hernandez and Brandon Macpherson beat Shawn Bryant and Adrian Mitchell 9-7 at No. 3.
Pike was victorious 8-1 against Vann at No. 1 singles, and Boyette defeated Ervin 8-6 at No. 2. Walters beat Blake 8-6 at No. 3, Long topped Fadel Smith 8-0 at No. 4 and Hernandez beat Bryant 8-1 at No. 5. Macpherson lost 8-5 against Mertz at No. 6.
In girls doubles, Fort Payne’s Courtnie Rae Carroll and Anna Kate Akins beat Emma Hollingsworth and Jennae Leslie 8-0 at No. 1. Jessica Simpson and Cadence Burkhead defeated Emily McKee and Victoria Hicks 8-0 at No. 2, and Micaela Domingo and Debbie Domingo won 8-2 against Mary Elizabeth Beckham and Sage Foster at No. 3.
Carroll beat Hollingsworth 8-0 at No. 1 singles, while Akins defeated Leslie 4-0 at No. 2 and Simpson downed McKee 6-0 at No. 3. Burkhead beat Beckham 8-3 at No. 4, while Micaela Domingo fell 9-8 against Foster at No. 5 and Debbie Domingo defeated Hicks 8-0 at No. 6.
