The 2023 golf season came to a close for Fort Payne during the state-qualifying round this week.
Blake Woods, a senior, was the Fort Payne boys’ low finisher, while Madison Nix posted as the Fort Payne girls’ individual qualifier at the AHSAA Class 6A North 5 Sub-State tournament at Canebrake Country Club in Athens on Tuesday.
The top two teams in each sub-state event along with the top two individual finishers not on one of those teams earned spots in the 2023 AHSAA State Golf Championships set for Monday and Tuesday at the RTJ Grand National Course in Opelika.
The Fort Payne boys appeared in the sub-state round as a team for the first time since 2019. Woods shot his second-lowest round of the year with a 77, tying for 16th place. Teammate Tyler Coley finished in 22nd place with a 78.
Mountain Brook placed first and Cullman was second in the boys’ tournament, advancing to the state tournament. Tristin Wisener (Hartselle) and Jonathon Peters (Homewood) were the two individual state qualifiers.
Fort Payne’s Nix had her low round of the year, carding a 94 and finishing in 13th place on the girls’ side.
Cullman won the girls’ sub-state tournament and Mountain Brook placed second to advance to the state round. Jinger Heath (Hartselle) and Adalyn Pike (Athens) were the two individual state qualifiers.
