Plainview escapes with win vs. 7A Gadsden City

Lauren Jimmerson recorded a team-high 23 points with five rebounds as Plainview narrowly defeated Class 7A Gadsden City 60-59 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Saturday afternoon.
Sawyer Hulgan scored 13 points, Ali Price had six steals and Kami Sanders contributed five rebounds for Plainview (4-1).
Plainview led 14-8 after the opening period and 29-24 at halftime. The Bears extended their advantage to 45-27 by the end of the third, but the Titans rallied with a 24-point, fourth-quarter effort to push the home team to the limit.
Plainview scored 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Gadsden City outshot Plainview 51%-32% and outrebounded the Bears 33-27. The bulk of Gadsden City's rebounds were defensive rebounds (24).
The Titans finished with 26 turnovers to Plainview’s 16.
Both sides shot a low percentage from 3-point range: Gadsden City was 5 of 16 (31%); Plainview was 9 of 38 (24%).
